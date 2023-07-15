CONFIRMED AT LAST – Woohoo! Declan Rice is an Arsenal player

It is definitely about time that Arsenal have finally confirmed that our record 105 million GBP signing Declan Rice.
West Ham couldn’t wait any longer and made it public this morning while Arsenal did their usual dithering.
Now the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has finally come clean and he announced on Arsenal.com: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.
“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”
So at last Arsenal fans can relax that we have managed to sign our three most important signings ahead of our preseason tour of America, so they can all get used to their team mates and start to see if they can understand Arteta’s complicated tactical ideas ahead of the start of the season.
Now it is time for Arsenal to start trimming down the squad to make room for our versatile arrivals, and we can see enough departures hopefully we will have enough cash for Arteta to bring in yet another marquee signing before the end of the transfer window.
One things for sure, Arsenal fans will certainly be happy with our business so far….
Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW
The marque signing should be Mbappe Lotin Kylian . Then the league will be uhuru
It is very refreshing to see Arsenal getting the signing they want early instead of dithering and other clubs pouching there top targets. The players have enough time in pre season to adapt to tactics and team mates. I hope all 3 signings can have great impact in the coming seasons.
Yeah now we can sit back, focus on training and selling players not in the squad. Unlike the past terrible transfer window.
Ridiculous how many people can’t understand that Arsenal waited for Rice to return from holiday and do his media duties, sign the contract then announce it.
Bunch of whining crybabies.
We certainly forced WHU to show their hand and I hope that, if we sell any player to them, we go about it in exactly the same way as they did with DC.
Welcome to the home of football Declan, can’t wait to see what MA has in store for us this coming season….. OH and thanks to the Kronkies for supporting the club with this incredible outlay of money since backing Mikel to the hilt.
HAPPY DAYS and I’ve got my CS tickets as well!!!
Great times to be a gunner!! I believe the process was worth the wait and we can only get better with Mikel Arteta calling the shots🫡
At last it has happened but it was worth all the wait. I would perhaps not be wrong if I said no player has ever attracted as much publicity as Declan. This coming fast on the heels of Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz is very indicative of our clubs ambition for a good many years.
May I say welcome to the trio of Declan, Jurrien and Kai. What a time to be an Arsenal fan!
Tavares and Pepe didn’t appear in Arsenal’s latest YouTube video. I guess they will be shipped out first
Got a feeling this won’t be the last signing can see another midfielder and a forward coming in!
I hope the new guy won’t be another midfielder because we’ve got too many of them
Juventus have to sell Vlahovic first to buy Lukaku, so Arsenal may approach him soon
We’r seeing a Real change of transfert policy compared to the Wenger Era….A Real ambition is shown to sign quality players even if it’s costly some times
Wenger would’t go for DR(too expensive) nor Timber(we do Indeed have good defenders in the same position) ……In Wenger own words AFC is spending a lot of Money since his departure
Kai Havertz would’h been a typical Wenger signig though….But not AT 60 millions!!!