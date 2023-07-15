CONFIRMED AT LAST – Woohoo! Declan Rice is an Arsenal player

It is definitely about time that Arsenal have finally confirmed that our record 105 million GBP signing Declan Rice.

West Ham couldn’t wait any longer and made it public this morning while Arsenal did their usual dithering.

Now the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has finally come clean and he announced on Arsenal.com: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

So at last Arsenal fans can relax that we have managed to sign our three most important signings ahead of our preseason tour of America, so they can all get used to their team mates and start to see if they can understand Arteta’s complicated tactical ideas ahead of the start of the season.

Now it is time for Arsenal to start trimming down the squad to make room for our versatile arrivals, and we can see enough departures hopefully we will have enough cash for Arteta to bring in yet another marquee signing before the end of the transfer window.

One things for sure, Arsenal fans will certainly be happy with our business so far….

Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…