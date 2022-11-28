Confirmed Brazil team – Jesus and Martinelli on the bench – Xhaka captain’s the Swiss

Today’s big game involving Arsenal players is the massive shoot-out between Brazil and Switzerland, who have both won their opening games and share top of the table with three points each.

Both Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were brought on as subs in the win over Serbia, and I must admit I was hoping that one of our two Arsenal stars would get the nod today, after both impressed in their cameo performances, but it seems Tite has decided to start with Fred instead…

Equipe escalada! 🇧🇷🤩 O técnico Tite definiu os 11 jogadores que iniciarão a partida contra a Suíça, às 13h (de Brasília). A Seleção Brasileira vai em busca da segunda vitória seguida na Copa do Mundo! É dia de Brasa, amigos! 😎#VemJogarJunto em busca de mais uma ⭐️! pic.twitter.com/LcPKhQBAFu — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 28, 2022

But the two brilliant Gunners are both on the bench and may yet take part, but at least they will be safe from any tackles from Granit Xhaka for now, as he had threatened to “smash” them if they came near the Swiss goal!

I am certainly expectng a feisty game today, as both sides are known to be a little physical at the best of times…..

Granit Xhaka will be leading his team out as usual…

So who do you want to win this one? Do you have any score predictions?

I’m going for 1-1

