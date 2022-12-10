Confirmed England team to face France with Saka and Foden up front

Wow, what an incredible World Cup so far, with Spain, Brazil, Germany and now Portugal despatched, leaving England with a possibly (!) easy route to the final, if there is such a thing as easy!

Anyway, today is the big day for England fans as they now have to try and get past France to get that coveted place in the semifinal but it definitley won’t be easy against a France team with possibly the best young player in the world right now.

Watch Saka and Mbappe facing each other down the wing, and we will see who comes out on top shall we?

The biggest regret is that we will have William Saliba in the wway of Saka as he goes flying up the wing, I would prefer him stopping Mbappe instead!

I have to admit that I can’t wait. Every other quarter final has been enthralling so I can’t imagine how exciting this one is going to be.

Come on England. Come on Saka!!!!