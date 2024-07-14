Confirmed – England’s starting XI to face Spain in the 2024 Euros Final

So the big day has finally arrived, and I’m sure all Arsenal fans will be watching to see if Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale come back as World Cup winners or not.

Spain are favourites, and after winning all of their games in exciting fashion, we are hardly surprised.

But England have been steadfast and stand strong, taking everything that gets thrown at them. Southgate certainly has a mountain of top class talented individuals which they are hoping can bring a moment of magic tonight.

But first off all I expect to see England concentrating on containing the energy and skills of the Spaniards.

We are certainly looking forward to a nerve-wracking exciting game, and may the best man win!

First though we are waiting to find out who Southgate has chosen as the starting XI. Of course Rice and Saka will definitely be on the board, but I’ve heard Luke Shaw may be playing

And here is the confirmed team

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw, Foden, Bellingham, Kane.

Subs: Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton.