Confirmed injury update with up to two players set to miss Watford clash

Arsenal will play host to Watford in the Premier League this weekend, and have almost the entire squad available for action.

Granit Xhaka is the only confirmed absentee at present having succumbed to a knee injury at the end of September. He appears to have had a setback, with previous reports initially expecting him to be missing for around three months, but the latest update claims new hope is that he will return to full training until January.

Kieran Tierney is the only other player who is currently touch and go. The defender suffered some bruising during the tough battle with Crystal Palace a couple of weeks back, and Arsenal.com confirms that they will continue to assess his situation ahead of the next fixture.

The good news is that he returned to training with his team-mates today however, as confirmed by Charles Watts.

Kieran Tierney was back training with the squad today at Colney. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 4, 2021

With Nuno Tavares in form deputising in the Scotland international’s place, I wouldn’t be worrying about looking to change the team regardless of the result of Tierney’s tests, but it would still be good to see him return to the squad before the international break, as we could need him with some tough fixtures ahead.

Should Tavares keep his spot in the team this weekend regardless of Tierney’s availability?

Patrick