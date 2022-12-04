Saka starts of course… Confirmed Starting XI for England v Senegal -Predictions?

So, here is the big day when we see if England will go through to the World Cup Quarter Final against France by beating Senegal, with the whole of England sitting in front of the telly right now…

Of course for Arsenal fans everyone has been discussing whether Bukayo Saka was going to start instead of Rashford , but I never doubted it, especially as he got a rest against Wales.

Obviously Southgate has picked his best team in his eyes, but he has an abundance of talent on the bench, with Maddison, Rashford, Mason Mount and Grealish available if needed if England need more firepower.

But with Saka, Foden and Kane up front, I am feeling pretty confident that England will be far enouh in front for Southgate to give every striker a chance to come on tonight at some point.

So what is your prediction? For me I think England 5-0, with Saka getting two of them…

Come on England!