(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team to face Arsenal – 4-4-2 Formation?

I have already posted the Arsenal team, but some happy fan at the match has stuck up the team sheet for both teams.

We are going to Darwin Nunez in action, but Fabinho and Firmino are on the bench.

It looks like Klopp has opted to go for the 4-4-2 line-up as he did to such good effect against Rangers in midwek.

If you can’t see the picture properly, the teams are:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Just for Arsenal fans info….