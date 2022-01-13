Confirmed Liverpool team to take on Arsenal in EFL Cup semi-final

The teams are out for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final clash at Anfield, with Liverpool set to play host to Arsenal.

The Reds do not arrive in the best form, having failed to win any of their last four outings inside 90 minutes, but that will count for nothing when we set foot on the field in front of the big crowd this evening.

Chelsea have already secured their place in the final at Wembley, but thanks to our initial first-leg having to be postponed, we still have 180+ minutes of football to play before we will know if we will join them.

The Reds were already without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane thanks to their exploits at the AFCON, but as you can see from the team below, they still have plenty of first-team players fit and ready for action.

Where do you find the weaknesses in this LFC side which we should target this evening?

Patrick