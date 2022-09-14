Confirmed new date for Arsenal v PSV game – Arsenal v Man City title decider postponed

Arsenal were due to play PSV Eindhoven tomorrow at the Emirates, but due to policing worries ahead of the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the game has had to be postponed and replayed at a later date.

After intense negotiations it has finally been agreed between all parties that the new date will be the 20th October (as predicted in my post yesterday morning), but that will have a knock on effect for our League match against Manchester City. Perhaps this title decider (lol!!!) could be moved until right at the end of the season?

The official Arsenal site has just tweeted…..

Strangely enough, the new date for the PSV game means that they will face the Dutch side on two consecutive Thursdays (20th and 27th Oct), and the double header results will probably decide which team finishes top of the Group and who will have to play in the playoff stage.

And of course the fact that Man City will avoid playing us until later in the season is also a bonus. Our League meeting at the Etihad is currently scheduled for the 26th April, and if the Emirates game is also rescheduled around that time, it could have an enormous effect on who ends up as the Premier League Champions.

One can dream, can’t one?

Sam P

———————————–

