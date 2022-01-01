Confirmed Official Man City team to face Arsenal today – Grealish on the bench

Arsenal have managed to put out a full strength side for today’s home game against Man City, and our opponents have got a very strong XI out as well, and Guardiola has left Gundogan, Grealish and Fernandinho on the bench in case things go Arsenal’s way.

The Gunners can take hope from the fact that City had a tough win at Brentford just two days ago and may have a bit of fatigue in their legs, which could work to Arsenal’s advantage.

Not only have we got our best team to face them, the Gunners are fresh and full of confidence after having won their last five in front of the home fans, and we haven’t even conceded a goal in our last four.

We will still have to be at our very best to beat probably the best team in the world at the moment, but its just nice for us to believe we have a chance for a change.

Come on the Arsenal!