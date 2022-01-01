Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Confirmed Official Man City team to face Arsenal today – Grealish on the bench

Arsenal have managed to put out a full strength side for today’s home game against Man City, and our opponents have got a very strong XI out as well, and Guardiola has left Gundogan, Grealish and Fernandinho on the bench in case things go Arsenal’s way.

The Gunners can take hope from the fact that City had a tough win at Brentford just two days ago and may have a bit of fatigue in their legs, which could work to Arsenal’s advantage.

Not only have we got our best team to face them, the Gunners are fresh and full of confidence after having won their last five in front of the home fans, and we haven’t even conceded a goal in our last four.

We will still have to be at our very best to beat probably the best team in the world at the moment, but its just nice for us to believe we have a chance for a change.

Come on the Arsenal!

  1. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    Tomiyasu is back!!! Helll yeah ✌…coyg💪🏾

    Reply
  2. Dan kit says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    COYG

    Reply
  3. Eddie says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    Tough tough match.. hoping we can put up a fight and get something out of this game

    Reply
  4. Louis says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Just show some balls

    Reply
  5. Ackshay says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    These counters is why lacazette is not good enough for us. Never in the box to finish.

    Reply
  6. Eddie says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    Thomas Partey bossing it out there so far.
    Absolute Class with the rest of the team.
    Let’s just hope we keep up with this performance and get a goal.

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      January 1, 2022 at 1:04 pm

      Just as I finished saying it!! Get in there, what a performance so far

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        January 1, 2022 at 1:09 pm

        Partey is playing Beast today
        Absolutely Beast

        Reply
  7. SueP says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    What a fantastic half of football!
    Fantastic goal from Saka and a team working as a team. They have really taken it to City

    Reply
  8. Gunnerdev says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    Xhaka doing his best to do us over again

    Reply
  9. Ackshay says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    Disgusting cheating 1000000% card with 10 match ban for rodrigo = no foul

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      January 1, 2022 at 1:47 pm

      Silly of Xhaka but an oscar winning dive for the penalty

      Reply
  10. SueP says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:48 pm

    Head in hands miss from Martinelli
    Groan
    Oh no Gabriel!!
    Why oh why?

    Reply
  11. Ackshay says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    City cheating to another fake win

    Reply
  12. Gunnerdev says:
    January 1, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    Xhaka once again the catalyst of our downfall. How some of you rate him i do not know. The sooner we rid ourselfs of this player the better

    Reply
  13. zamind says:
    January 1, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    XHAKA SHOULD JUST CHANGE HIS SIDE OF STUPIDITY.

    Then the second goal,
    Elneny should not have let the gross be taken.
    He should have harassed the city player.

    Reply

