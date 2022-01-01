Confirmed Official Man City team to face Arsenal today – Grealish on the bench

Arsenal have managed to put out a full strength side for today’s home game against Man City, and our opponents have got a very strong XI out as well, and Guardiola has left Gundogan, Grealish and Fernandinho on the bench in case things go Arsenal’s way.
The Gunners can take hope from the fact that City had a tough win at Brentford just two days ago and may have a bit of fatigue in their legs, which could work to Arsenal’s advantage.
Not only have we got our best team to face them, the Gunners are fresh and full of confidence after having won their last five in front of the home fans, and we haven’t even conceded a goal in our last four.
We will still have to be at our very best to beat probably the best team in the world at the moment, but its just nice for us to believe we have a chance for a change.
Come on the Arsenal!
📋 TEAM NEWS 📋
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/zpVCBPxcsZ
— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2022
Tomiyasu is back!!! Helll yeah ✌…coyg💪🏾
COYG
Tough tough match.. hoping we can put up a fight and get something out of this game
Just show some balls
These counters is why lacazette is not good enough for us. Never in the box to finish.
Thomas Partey bossing it out there so far.
Absolute Class with the rest of the team.
Let’s just hope we keep up with this performance and get a goal.
Just as I finished saying it!! Get in there, what a performance so far
Partey is playing Beast today
Absolutely Beast
What a fantastic half of football!
Fantastic goal from Saka and a team working as a team. They have really taken it to City
Xhaka doing his best to do us over again
Disgusting cheating 1000000% card with 10 match ban for rodrigo = no foul
Silly of Xhaka but an oscar winning dive for the penalty
Head in hands miss from Martinelli
Groan
Oh no Gabriel!!
Why oh why?
City cheating to another fake win
Xhaka once again the catalyst of our downfall. How some of you rate him i do not know. The sooner we rid ourselfs of this player the better
XHAKA SHOULD JUST CHANGE HIS SIDE OF STUPIDITY.
Then the second goal,
Elneny should not have let the gross be taken.
He should have harassed the city player.