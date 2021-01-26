Confirmed Official team news for Southampton v Arsenal – Pepe starts

We all know that we are going to see a completely different Arsenal team than the one that lost to Southampton on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean it is going to be an easy game.
I am expecting to see a very defensive game, as I outlined in my last post about both sides being clean sheet specialists, but I am hopeful that Arteta will have a fresh young side with all our most exciting players on the pitch.
The bad news is that Aubameyang will be missing for “personal reasons”, and it looks like Kieran >Tierney, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are also unavailable, but I certainly expect to see Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe driving our attacks forwatd and finding a way through the tough Saints defence.
This is the team that Patrick predicted earlier….
Leno
Bellerin Holding Luiz Soares
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Martinelli
Lacazette
And here is the team that Arteta has finally settled on…
🚨 Five changes from Saturday
➡️ David Luiz, Partey, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette
⬅️ Gabriel, Elneny, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah#SOUARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 26, 2021
Are we all happy with his selections?
Gutted Tesco didn’t make it…
Unfortunately Arteta never learns. Martinelli should be ahead of pepe. With saka playing on that wing and martinelli on the other side And AMN is a better bet to replace Tierney than cedric who is better at RB
Oh sigh, Kstix… Massive night for Pepe. I’m a lil nervous and I don’t like that kit…
Kstix please bro stop this Niles hype, how many assist or goals has Niles been involved in since he broke into the first team.
Every little helps Sue – Luiz is back!!!
😄 We need every little bit of help, Ken!!
Yeah and Ainsley not selected as cover. Cedric’s OK but leaves a lot for Saka to do on his own.
Ainsley obviously didn’t do a great deal in training, Jax!
😂
Maybe its Pepe’s last chance. Arteta might want to see him how he does alongside ESR. Also lack of first choice fullback could be used to improve his confidence.
Martinelli would be used as impact sub. Its good he is in the bench, otherwise if things are not going our way we might see dropped shoulders across the pitch. Now at least fans can hope Martinelli will come and change the course of the game. I must say that was a good move, it will succeed psychologically even if it fail tactically.
Let’s hope he has a good game, Vinod.. he needs it! You never know he might surprise us COYG
Let him surprise us . . . Fingers crossed.
Pepe in, Martinelli OTB. WTF!!!😱
This will be a very very boring match. I pray we get at least a draw from this match.
This isn’t the line up i expected, winning this game now might be quite difficult
i hope Pepe take advantage of the opportunity. i would have loved to see him on the left but KT absence means Saka and Xhaka will have to help Cedric through the game. Hoping for at least a draw
I think Pepe will come up big tonight but like you hope he starts on the left. I just can’t see how folks think he’s better on the right when he has no right foot. He’s a one trick pony as he will never go down the byline and whip in a cross. At least on the left he was the option.
unfortunately we cant afford him the luxury in this game because we do not have left footed fullback available, we need Saka to cover that side and to be defensively active, Pepe cant do that
This is an excellent team. Southampton will be tired after the FA cup game so I am hoping Arsenal will win well . Mikel will be vindicated by focusing on the league. A much needed boost to our top 6 chances. Cedric will play well and Partey and Xhaka will dominate in midfield. Our front four look very exciting with Eddie Martinelli and Willock from the bench. Arsenal 3 – 1.
I wouldn’t call a right-footed LB and a slippery one-legged RW an excellent selection
Call me negative and pessimistic but in Arteta I don’t see the positives.
Bro I’ve never seen you typed anything positive this season at all.
Jesus, bro tone it down a bit. The negativity and constant complaints doesn’t wear you down?
Jah Son, have you ever be positive before?
Jah Son he’s only positive when we play ozil and now he’s gone.
If things didn’t go well as planned,Martineli can come in to shake things up but Pepe can’t so we will be out of plan.
Just my thought for selecting Pepe first .
Arteta should have been sacked instead of Lampard. This same Pepe that offers nothing. Cedric that is not good enough at right back is playing left back. Why can’t Niles play there.
on current form Cedric is performing better than AMN, we all want a team with best /in-form players, thats our best, forget Martinelli, he hasnt been doing fine since chelsea, his recuriing injury is delaying his progress
Pepé on the left….I hope.
Martinelli obviously on the bench to bring back in gradually considering the injuries he’s had recently.
I have all but given up on arteta … his football brain is that of a six year old and will see him going the same way as lampard … Chelsea are just more ambitious than we are
Walk in the park for Southampton. Avoid Partey, run through Cedric, it’ll be a bloodbath for us. Worst premier League defeat here we come.
Arteta is crazy enough to reassign Soares to the RB position and Pepe to the RW position. Arsenal should have a specialist LB in reserves
A right-footed LB and a Bambi-on-ice RW is a recipe for disaster.Arsenal should’ve focused on getting a new LB first before getting another CAM
we are in the market, we will get one LB before feb 1
I hope so
Arteta like Lampard when you are not in his favourite list no matter how good you are you will be on the bench or out team just like matimell. His substitute will be willock, Williams and nketiah
Martinelli started the cup game three days ago didn’t he?
SMH
and he is just getting back from injuries, some dont take those vital info to account
Swear down bro, they know those Info’s bit Agenda >>
Moaning and moaning after every line up gets released. No selection will ever satisfy fans.
What’s wrong with this line up?
Saka should’ve played LB? Or it’s AMN that should’ve played LB even though he’s been struggling there this season when he played?
Pepe getting a chance to play with Smith Rowe is even an issue?
should we play down Martinelli who we rushed back?
I’m so tired of this site and the constant pessimism after every line up gets released.
Goodluck to the boys
I wrote earlier that I didn’t think we would win but I’m going to put my heart in place of my head and say we get a slim win but we need to stop this nonsense of slow build up play and stop going backwards every time xhaka gets the ball. I actually like xhaka before anyone thinks I’m picking him out
Do me a favour and for at least a half, count Xhaka’ passes forward, sideways and backwards. I think the results might surprise you.
We are tired of wishing them goodluck…we did it for 8 games earlier nothing happened… He shud stick to a winning formula, that’s all…
All these tinkering with personnel ain’t for a rookie coach who will applaud efforts after bad results..
Martinelli laca saka
ESR
Xhaka partey
Defence ain’t our problem… Attack is
The winning formula above ain’t rocket science for godsake arteta….
pepe has been given enough chances ,he shudnt take saka place where he has scored from easily recently
Nyen nyen nyen Martinelli started three days ago didn’t he? And we won the game?
In that Southampton game, Pepe created most chances didn’t he?
Is it that some of you just prefer your agenda against the coach and certain players or what?
Weeks ago Arteta rushes Martinelli and got the blame when he got injured. Rushed back Partey and still got the blame. Martinelli played three days ago and you want him to start today again. Y’all need to be logical skmethi and stop taking the piss…
If Pepe plays poorly today, then Martinelli starts against United FFS.
Are you going to run the boy down?
I agree we shouldn’t rush Martinelli and risk losing him for weeks in case of injury same with KT better to rest him for one more game I was critical of MA over TP injury Martinelli being rushed back it looks like that he’s learnt from those situations the medical staff & manager should be the ones calling the shots not players when it comes to be fit to play because players can be over eager to play.
Like you Declan, I sincerely hope Pepe is played as a conventional left winger where he just might make an impression.The absence of Tierney is a big blow.Let’s hope he is fit for the Man Utd match.
Grandad I think he’ll be reasu for the United game. He trained in the cold few days ago. Today it was a late fitness test but I’m sure Arteta would rather protect him now and use him in the United game.
He should be available for that game, using him today would’ve instilled confidence, but also it’s better to not risk him
I’m undecided 3-1 or 3-2 with Pépé to score and assist COYG!
Arteta might surprise us with bringing Martinelli for Laca. Martinelli and Pepe rotating the role of CF would be interesting.
OMG!!! Arteta again????
Saka has to play on the right for Godsake…on the left he crosses too much..this has happened over and over again…the crosses don’t get utilized but on the right he cuts in and shoots…that’s our best attacker wasting away till when arteta decides to shift him to lb as usual…
Pepe slows down attacks for godsake..wat type of a manager fails to see flaws in a system after 19 matches… Jeez…wat has pepe done to bench martinelli for….just stick to a winning attack,is it too much to ask??
Not having to see Willian play makes this a good day. No Tierney a shame… AMN not good at LB. Can play LWB, but really had a poor display at LB last time he was there…. Pepe is another headache and shame there is nobody else to come in but doubt it’s a good idea to rush Martinelli back. I think this is an indication that Auba will be out for United game as well, and Martinelli will start that one
Yeah I think Martinelli would start the United game too because of his work rate which Pepe lacks. There’s no way Arteta would’ve used him thrice under 12 days.
Tierney should be available too.
Pepe hopefully plays sensible today since he has Smith Rowe. Still better than playing Willian
Hmnn!.I’m not comfortable with Pepe, so one dimensional, slows down the game and very predictable. Might be difficult for us to win this match!
Pepe Hat Trick
COYG
am in that dream of yours, did you see me beside the lineman?
I’m going for 1 assist and a goal for Pépé.