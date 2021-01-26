Confirmed Official team news for Southampton v Arsenal – Pepe starts

We all know that we are going to see a completely different Arsenal team than the one that lost to Southampton on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean it is going to be an easy game.

I am expecting to see a very defensive game, as I outlined in my last post about both sides being clean sheet specialists, but I am hopeful that Arteta will have a fresh young side with all our most exciting players on the pitch.

The bad news is that Aubameyang will be missing for “personal reasons”, and it looks like Kieran >Tierney, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are also unavailable, but I certainly expect to see Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe driving our attacks forwatd and finding a way through the tough Saints defence.

This is the team that Patrick predicted earlier….

Leno

Bellerin Holding Luiz Soares

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Martinelli

Lacazette

And here is the team that Arteta has finally settled on…

🚨 Five changes from Saturday ➡️ David Luiz, Partey, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

⬅️ Gabriel, Elneny, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah#SOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 26, 2021

Are we all happy with his selections?