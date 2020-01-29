Confirmed – Pablo Mari is now officially an Arsenal player

Arsenal has officially confirmed the signing of Pablo Mari

It was a bit of a rollercoaster but it is now official, Arsenal has completed the signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

One minute the transfer was on, then it was dead in the water, there was different reports on Arsenal changing the agreed terms and Flamengo not really wanting him to go but now, he is an Arsenal player.

Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.@PabloMV5 is coming to the capital! 👋 pic.twitter.com/X07dtNeG5Y — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

I like this signing, he has done very well for Flamengo and the little I have seen of him (since Arsenal’s interest in him was revealed) has impressed me.

It is hard to think that he could be any worse than some of the defenders currently on the books and he does arrive with no baggage.

Mari is a winner, he has tasted success in South America and was named in the team of the year. Hopefully, some of that winner’s mentality will rub off on his new teammates.

This is Mikel Arteta’s first signing and hopefully the beginning of the rebuilding process in terms of personnel.