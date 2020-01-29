Confirmed – Pablo Mari is now officially an Arsenal player

Arsenal has officially confirmed the signing of Pablo Mari

It was a bit of a rollercoaster but it is now official, Arsenal has completed the signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

One minute the transfer was on, then it was dead in the water, there was different reports on Arsenal changing the agreed terms and Flamengo not really wanting him to go but now, he is an Arsenal player.

I like this signing, he has done very well for Flamengo and the little I have seen of him (since Arsenal’s interest in him was revealed) has impressed me.

It is hard to think that he could be any worse than some of the defenders currently on the books and he does arrive with no baggage.

Mari is a winner, he has tasted success in South America and was named in the team of the year. Hopefully, some of that winner’s mentality will rub off on his new teammates.

This is Mikel Arteta’s first signing and hopefully the beginning of the rebuilding process in terms of personnel.

  1. Sue
    Happy days!! 👍

  2. AUBA_14
    It’s not easy to rate a defender. Let’s wait and see him in action. Welcome Pablo!

  3. gotanidea
    The players’ foot preferences seem to be a big deal for Arteta. He must have learned this from Guardiola

    I think Arsenal wouldn’t get another left-footed CB like Matviyenko, but it would be nice if we could loan two left-footed CBs and compare them till the end of this season. The most performing one would be rewarded with a permanent deal

    Arsenal should have applied this method to all foreign players who play in weaker leagues. They can save a lot of money by assessing the targets directly at the Emirates first

