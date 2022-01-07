Confirmed – Roma will pay up to 1 million for Maitland-Niles for his 6 month loan

It is hardly going to come as a surprise to Arsenal fans that Ainsley Maitland-Niles has moved to join Jose Mourinho at Roma, with his contract being registered this morning, according to Football.Italia

The report also says that Roma will pay up to €1 million for the player’s temporary move to the Stadio Olimpico: €500,000 guaranteed to Arsenal and €500,000 in possible add-ons, but there is no confirmed option or any obligation for Roma to sign the player permanently in the summer.

Official and confirmed. AS Roma have registered Ainsley Maitland-Niles contract on Serie A system as new signing. Deal signed, straight loan move until June confirmed. 🔴🤝 #ASRoma No buy option included. Medical successfully completed, club statement soon. #AFC pic.twitter.com/WfcUEG8j5Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2022

Obviously Arsenal will be hoping that AMN can impress everyone in his six months in Italy as it is pretty certain that he will be sold in the summer with just one year left on his Arsenal contract.

Maitland-Niles will not be short of known company with Henrikh Mkhitaryan still on Roma’s books, and Tammy Abraham, Chris Smalling and a few other players that have appeared in the Premier League.

I am sure all at JustArsenal wish him well at his new club, and a successful 2022….

