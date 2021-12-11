Confirmed Southampton line up to face Arsenal at the Emirates

Southampton visit the Emirates this afternoon and probably feel quietly confident that they can get something from the match.

The Saints are very much a hot and cold team, they can get stuffed 9-0 and return a few weeks later and defeat the very same teams that thumped them, that is the enigma of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team.

Southampton could easily turn up today and get rolled over by Arsenal or they could just as easily take advantage of the Gunners recent drop in form and claim all three points.

A lot will depend on Arsenal themselves and how they perform. If they put in the same performance that they did against Everton on Monday evening then Southampton will win, be under no illusion about that.

It is therefore imperative that Mikel Arteta gets his tactics right this afternoon and gets his team playing to their true ability, do that and Arsenal will win no matter how good Southampton are.

Anyway, this is the Southampton team to face Arsenal.