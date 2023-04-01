Confirmed team as Arsenal take on Leeds – Jesus starts

As Dan keeps saying, we are now officially into “squeaky bum time” in the lead up to the end of the season, and we are all hoping that Arsenal continue their brilliant form from before the international break, and get our seventh straight win in a row when Leeds visit the Emirates.

We do know that we are going to missing Saliba but hopefully his back will recover quickly, but if Holding caries on his good form it should not affect the team too much.

We also know that Arteta doesn’t like changing his starting line-up too much, so I am going to be just a predictable as Arteta and say that this is how we will line up today….

Ramsdale

White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko

Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

And here is Arteta’s choice……