Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed team as Arsenal take on Leeds – Jesus starts

As Dan keeps saying, we are now officially into “squeaky bum time” in the lead up to the end of the season, and we are all hoping that Arsenal continue their brilliant form from before the international break, and get our seventh straight win in a row when Leeds visit the Emirates.

We do know that we are going to missing Saliba but hopefully his back will recover quickly, but if Holding caries on his good form it should not affect the team too much.

We also know that Arteta doesn’t like changing his starting line-up too much, so I am going to be just a predictable as Arteta and say that this is how we will line up today….

Ramsdale
White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard
Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

And here is Arteta’s choice……

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Leeds United

11 Comments

Add a Comment

      1. They’ve lost every game since then. It’ll be a hard match no matter what but they’re not a team that are actually as good as consistently battering teams by large margins this season. Every single chance they made that game went in as well.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. I hope Jesus or Martinelli will be the one on the right wing, because Trossard would likely be too slow to play conventional RW at the beginning of the game

    Arteta doesn’t seem to have learned from Willian’s and Nelson’s performances on the right wing. If Saka is unfit, I’d put Vieira on the right wing if I were Arteta

    We could have difficulties at scoring from open-play in the first 45 minutes of the game, because of the line-up. Hopefully we can score from set-pieces instead

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs