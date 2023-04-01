Confirmed team as Arsenal take on Leeds – Jesus starts

As Dan keeps saying, we are now officially into “squeaky bum time” in the lead up to the end of the season, and we are all hoping that Arsenal continue their brilliant form from before the international break, and get our seventh straight win in a row when Leeds visit the Emirates.
We do know that we are going to missing Saliba but hopefully his back will recover quickly, but if Holding caries on his good form it should not affect the team too much.
We also know that Arteta doesn’t like changing his starting line-up too much, so I am going to be just a predictable as Arteta and say that this is how we will line up today….
Ramsdale
White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard
Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
And here is Arteta’s choice……
🧱 Holding at the back
🤩 Trossard on the wing
⚡ Gabby leads the line
Should be enough beat Leeds…
Hopefully gap will back to 8 points…
Cannot afford to drop points..
Even one should seat back and enjoy the ride, if we win it, then we will merit it
Anyone know a streaming service please?
Try hesgoal . Tv. May work with a VPN or something if blocked. There are other good ones but the names escape me at the moment.
Thanks Sid!
Total sportek
3 forward players who can switch positions around during the game……Arteta wants goals.
Bad news is city win, good news is that this liverpool side are 100% beatable.
We HAVE to beat them.
Yes… pretty much beatable…
But it’s Anfield…
Anything can happen..
This Liverpool side torn Utd apart
They’ve lost every game since then. It’ll be a hard match no matter what but they’re not a team that are actually as good as consistently battering teams by large margins this season. Every single chance they made that game went in as well.
I hope Jesus or Martinelli will be the one on the right wing, because Trossard would likely be too slow to play conventional RW at the beginning of the game
Arteta doesn’t seem to have learned from Willian’s and Nelson’s performances on the right wing. If Saka is unfit, I’d put Vieira on the right wing if I were Arteta
We could have difficulties at scoring from open-play in the first 45 minutes of the game, because of the line-up. Hopefully we can score from set-pieces instead