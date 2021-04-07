Confirmed team news: Duo miss out while Odegaard doubtful for EL clash

Arsenal will be boosted by the returns of first-team trio Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka ahead of their clash with Slavia Prague on Thursday, but three players could be set to miss out.

David Luiz is already confirmed as missing after he recently underwent a procedure on his knee, but he is now expected to be missing in the coming weeks.

Kieran Tierney could well be missing for longer than the above despite not needing surgery, and he is now expected to miss around four to six weeks of action, and Arsenal will be hoping to have a Europa League final for him to aim at returning for.

Martin Odegaard could well join the above in missing Thursday’s Europa League first-leg against Slavia. Arsenal.com revealed that the on-loan midfielder has been suffering with his ankle since returning from international duty and needs to be assessed before his availability can be confirmed.

There is good news from first-team trio Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka however. Having missed the clash with Liverpool at the weekend, all are back in full training and in contention to play against Slavia Prague.

It is painful to know we could well be without both Odegaard and Tierney for this important outing, but the three returning players outweighs our losses.

Patrick