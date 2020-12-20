Confirmed team news for crucial Arsenal Women v Everton FAWSL game

After Arsenal managing to get their 7th game without a win aganst Everton yesterday, it is now the Arsenal Women’s turn to face the Scousers at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. (Kick off 12.30).

There is the surprise of Vivianne Miedema being on the bench, but as she missed the international break with a hip injury perhaps it is just acautionary choice of Jow Montemurro.

But we still have Caitlin Ford leading the attack, supported by Jordan Nobbs and Jill Roord.

This game is crucial as the Toffee Women are only 5 points behind Arsenal Women with a game in hand and could allow Man United to gain ground above us.

Although we should be feeling pretty confident considering we have won our last 9 games in a row against today’s opponents.

Come on you Ledy Gooners!