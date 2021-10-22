Confirmed Teams for Arsenal & Aston Villa’s FNF clash at the Emirates

The teams are out for tonight’s clash against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side, with Arsenal ringing the changes.
The Gunners were second-best for large spells of the 90 minutes against Crystal Palace, while Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to rescue a point for us deep into injury time, while we did lose Bukayo Saka to a terrible deliberate foul by James Macarthur.
The youngster did return to training on Thursday however, and has managed to convince the manager that he is ready to start this evening.
With the above in mind, we had predicted that the following would be the team to play tonight’s clash:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Smith Rowe Partey Odegaard
Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang
🗞 Here’s how we line up for #ARSAVL…
▪️ @NunoTavares makes full PL debut
▪️ @LacazetteAlex recalled
▪️ Sambi starts in midfield
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 22, 2021
Only after the line-up was announced did Arsenal confirm that Tierney is ruled out of today’s playing squad due to a ‘bruised left ankle’.
And the away team is as follows:
🚨 @kierantierney1 does not feature tonight due to a bruised left ankle#ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/tpxIW0GbDi
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 22, 2021
I feel like Laca deserves his return to the line-up, and am more than happy seeing Auba, Saka and Smith Rowe given the nod to pay just in behind, and feel like this can be a possible line-up.
What is your scoreline prediction after seeing the teams?
Patrick
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Come on boys, it’s been too long since we last scored/took all 3 points against this lot! And Orbinho just tweeted this:
Arsenal haven’t lost four consecutive league games to Aston Villa since 1963.
Dan Kit.. are you happy with this line-up? Thought so…. 😉
COME ON YOU GUNNERS !!
👍👍👍
Sue I’m sorry if I’m being negative but I think we can all agree that saka needs some rest, why have Martinelli if he can’t start against villa.
4-1 with that team , if we show up.
lf we don’t I’m afraid a draw at best 1-1.
I feeel we are due to blast a team away and Villa might be that team as we owe them some.
I do not understand why Arteta keeps playing Bukayo Saka. Saka needs a rest. Martinelli should be getting more game time. Martinelli for Saka makes sense imo. Saka if not properly managed could be another Diaby/Wilshere.
Anyways , 3 points is all that matters in this game. A draw or a loss is not good enough.
COYGs
Because Saka is our best RW
You are right GAI. However, Martinelli is equally up to the task. If you look at Saka contributions this season, you will see he looks like someone who should be on the bench for a game or two. We need Martinelli to get more games as well.
Agreed completely…..rest Saka a bit!
Martinelli and Balogun are supposed to be a big part of our future but they barely even get sub appearances for 5 mins.
Then we get injuries they are thrown in the deep end with little experience and no match fitness.
COYG!
Glad to see Tavares starting, I know KT is injured but he’s been well below his own standards recently.
Hoping ESR stays in the CAM position and doesn’t keep drifting too wide.
COYG!
No Odegaard, but hopefully Smith-Rowe/ Saka combo will work on the right wing and Aubameyang should win all aerial duels against Cash/ Konsa
Happy to see Lacazette back, because he usually links up well with the youngsters
Aubameyang May be playing as LW
What do you say??
Yes, he’d most likely play against Cash and Konsa on the left wing
Interesting to see Lacazette Aubameyang Pepe front line again
COYG
Pepe is on the bench. If Lacazette, Tavares and Lokonga can win the headed ball from Aubameyang, we can dictate the tempo
So you reckon Auba will dominate Konsa in the air?And how do you come to that mind boggling conclusion? Konsa is one of the best young centre backs in the League being quick and very good in the air.
Interesting that the ineffective Odergaard is dropped, ESR can play his best role for me No10. He works harder and makes things happen. A bit surprised Saka isn’t rested but Arteta knows better.
😂😂
I pray arteta won’t ruin saka career, why do we have Martinelli if he can’t start in this kind of marches. I’m not being negative I just don’t understand it.
Kola on the bench ffs, balogun would probably start for villa, arteta is 1 sick puppy
Glad he picked Laca, Auba and ESR. All have looked up for the fight recently, so I thought they had to start.
Have a feeling it’ll either be really good or really bad – hopefully the former!
I think this is the right team for the night. Villa still have a strong midfield and it’s good Lokonga is playing. Aubameyang needs Lacazette to give him more room. I thought we would win against Brighton and Palace, so maybe I haven’t learned, but I think/hope we will win 3-1. If we lose I think Arteta will be history.
COYG! Let’s get back to winning
Let’s give Martinez a nice basket gift full of goals. He needs to move on. Few months of good performance and he think he is a Seaman or Lehmann.