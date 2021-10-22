Confirmed Teams for Arsenal & Aston Villa’s FNF clash at the Emirates

The teams are out for tonight’s clash against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side, with Arsenal ringing the changes.

The Gunners were second-best for large spells of the 90 minutes against Crystal Palace, while Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to rescue a point for us deep into injury time, while we did lose Bukayo Saka to a terrible deliberate foul by James Macarthur.

The youngster did return to training on Thursday however, and has managed to convince the manager that he is ready to start this evening.

With the above in mind, we had predicted that the following would be the team to play tonight’s clash:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Smith Rowe Partey Odegaard

Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang

Here's how we line up for #ARSAVL…
@NunoTavares makes full PL debut

▪️ @LacazetteAlex recalled

@LacazetteAlex recalled
Sambi starts in midfield

Only after the line-up was announced did Arsenal confirm that Tierney is ruled out of today’s playing squad due to a ‘bruised left ankle’.

And the away team is as follows:

@kierantierney1 does not feature tonight due to a bruised left ankle

I feel like Laca deserves his return to the line-up, and am more than happy seeing Auba, Saka and Smith Rowe given the nod to pay just in behind, and feel like this can be a possible line-up.

What is your scoreline prediction after seeing the teams?

Patrick