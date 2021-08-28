Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Teams for Arsenal’s trip to Man City this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s trip to the Etihad, where both Arsenal and Manchester City will be desperate for the win.

The Gunners arrive here with zero points from their opening two matches with Chelsea and Brentford, while the Citizens will be weary of their shaky start to the season, whilst Chelsea and Man United have shown strong intent on mounting a serious challenge for this season’s Premier League title already.

Both sides will definitely be feeling the heat as they head into today’s matchup, and both camps insist that they are targeting the win, although the bookmakers make a home win the strong odds-on favourite result.

Mikel Arteta has had a number of boosts to his playing squad this week, but we remain with four key players, which is why we do not have our best possible eleven named below.

I’m not entirely sure on the formation here, but it looks like a 3-4-3 with Tierney, Cedric, Xhaka and ESR in the four, which will make for an intriguing watch.

Is this the best team possible from those available? Does this line-up have what it takes to chase a win today?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Sue says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Won’t be watching MOTD tonight.. sod this, I’ve seen enough. I’m going sanding/painting…

    1. RSH says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:16 pm

      illl probably tap out around 5-0. Should be there around the 60th minute mark.

    2. Stephanie says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:22 pm

      Yep Sue. MOTD is a big fat NO for me too

    3. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:27 pm

      Can’t even watch Sue! Prepping a 1500 worder report, lol. I Will see if I can sneak in some minutes for the second half to get points for my rant on the match article😂😂

    4. Atid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:36 pm

      Xvideos for me

      We are going to lose Tierney and that will be our last decent defender.

      How can any team line up with
      2 right backs, 1 centre back and 2 left backs, Cedric, chambers, holding Kolasinac and Tierney as a back 5. 1 midfielder who then as usual shows why he is not worth 10m let alone 34m and 4 up front who are not going to see the ball. The manager is clueless and those above him are worse, we have spent £130m £200m if you include Pepe and how many are on the pitch?

      I really don’t know how Arteta walks in to that dressing room oh wait now he takes off Saka for Elneny

    5. Muyizo says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:17 pm

      You can’t make this up
      From Chambers school boy defending; to Holding’ s lack of confidence;
      To xhaha’ s naive tackle resulting in a needless redcard; to arteta’s incompetence in not playing a proper holding midfielder;
      To Arsenal’s lethargic attacking third leaving auba so isolated… Mehhhnñ
      Arsenal are club full of clowns from top to bottom. We are already 5 goals down with 5 minutes to play. City are not showing mercy because we chose to show them too much respect. Utter shambles

  2. Sean Williams says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Massacre. Phone Conte immediately.

  3. RW1 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Yes!!!! Getting closer to the 5 we need

  4. Kedar says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Please now stop scoring.. This is my prediction

  5. Konstantin says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Trust the process. Give Xhaka a new deal. Mikel Arteta for you people. And Edu as well. Let’s not forget him for 1 second.

    1. Perry ames says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:17 pm

      Arteta will be or should be sack tonight

    2. Phenom says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:27 pm

      Giving Xhaka a new contract was the most ridiculous decision ever. When will Xhaka ever learn? I don’t blame him.

      MA should go!

    3. Ozziegunner says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      Konstantin, Granit Xhaka is the gift that keeps on giving, just for the opposition not Arsenal FC. And Mikel Arteta talked him into staying, gave him a new contract and decided Yves Bissouma, who wants to come to Arsenal wasn’t the player at Brighton & Hove Albion to pay £40million for!

  6. SadGunner says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    During half time let Arteta beg before Pep to to avoid more humiliation. That is the only escape route today…

    August 28, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    I’ve had just about enough of these BLEEP hunch of weak minded BLEEP idiots such low quality and idiocy!!

    Reply
    August 28, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Spurs are better than Arsenal.
    Spurs also entertaining to watch. This is dross lol.

    1. RW1 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:19 pm

      When idiots on this site said we couldn’t do better than arteta over the summer I said nunes was obviously better … predictable uninformed reaction

      1. FootballisTrivial says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:43 pm

        Arsenal have still kept Xhaka, and other Deadwood. A joke club

  9. gotanidea says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Can’t watch anymore. Chambers and Soares couldn’t keep up with Man City players

    Reply
      August 28, 2021 at 1:21 pm

      The worst arsenal team in 50 years gutless clueless get all the shit out of the club

      1. gotanidea says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:24 pm

        I wished we kept Saliba, because he can’t be worse than Holding and Chambers

        1. dgr8xt says:
          August 28, 2021 at 1:39 pm

          But Arteta feels he doesn’t deserve even a single minute of football. He believes Mari is a better player

          1. gotanidea says:
            August 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

            Maybe Saliba is arrogant, but the trainers should’ve been able to change his attitude and work ethic

    2. Kev82 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      GAI it’s a sh*t show buddy, I should have stayed in bed 😂

      1. gotanidea says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:25 pm

        I hope you didn’t go to Manchester. I really wanna cry watching our horrible defenders

        1. Gavana says:
          August 28, 2021 at 1:30 pm

          And Ozil isn’t playing!

        2. Kev82 says:
          August 28, 2021 at 1:37 pm

          I wouldn’t spend a fiver watching Arsenal mate, I want to keep my BP at a normal rate 😆

          1. gotanidea says:
            August 28, 2021 at 1:49 pm

            Good choice! As for me, I’ll release my anger by eating a lot

          2. Kev82 says:
            August 28, 2021 at 1:58 pm

            I don’t even get angry anymore mate, I’ve just become disillusioned with it all… The warning signs were there when we fielded a strong squad against Hibs and got beat 🧐

  10. Kev82 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    130 mil spent… might as well dumped it in a bin and set fire to it..team looks far worse than last season 😶

    1. Logic says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      Or they should have lowered the ticket prices and put £130million towards that 😉

      1. Kev82 says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:01 pm

        Lowered? The way we’re playing this season they should be paying us to attend games

  11. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    In next 30min. we shall be 20 on the log

  12. Dhoni says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Thanks I didn’t bother to watch even though I could. I feel sad for my dad watching😢. Focusing on my test than watching depressing Arsenal.

  13. No2No2 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Arteta’s tactics are genuinely flawed. There’s never balance in the team. That’s why the players are always overwhelmed by the opponent teams, get frustrated and we get a lot of bookings and red cards. He doesn’t played to his players strengths. Recruitment has been awful. When he’s done in Arsenal and I’d guess that will be very soon he’ll make a great pundit analysing tactics. I don’t think he’ll ever be a manager for a good team. I can’t watch Arsenal football matches anymore, they’re becoming very predictable. Humiliation, bullying and nothing more.

  14. Derek C says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    3 nil down 10 men can it get any worse unfortunately it can 1 more goal and we bottom of EPL

  15. Bad Ebening says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Where are the Arteta fans? Come out from your basement and make a case for your “great” “manager”!

  16. Crowther says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    No shot on target for the entire first half,arteta u have turned our football club into a night club.since 2016/17 season, no player has been sent off in epl matches than xhaka, luiz and fenadinho

  17. ArseOverTit says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    My post from the previous article>


    Good luck young lambs (and Xhaka)..
    Let’s hope it’s not to a slaughter but the sign of a new spring..

    Man City will have too much for us I fear (individual quality and in team, experience and drive)..but here’s hoping we can some how pull off a win or even a draw by hook or by crook!

    Oh Xhaka, oh Arsenal, oh dear;(

  18. Sean Williams says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Most naive tactics I have seen. F, this is a professional team earning millions of £’s a year. Wrong owner, wrong manager, wrong technical director, wrong board. The players are just wrongly coached. It’s an ownership/coaching failure. We need a new manager before we get into a relegation fight.

    1. Bad Ebening says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:48 pm

      I’m happy for you that you saw tactics in our game. Too bad I couldn’t see any

  19. Kieron says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    The curse of the current Arsenal even Ben White joins and then no longer gets picked for England it’s like everyone knows once an Arsenal player you’ll level will soon drop!

    I want to see someone on thw pitch shouting and getting angry!

  20. DaJuhi says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Well deserved extension for Xhaka.

    New 5 year contract for Arteta too.

  21. TexMex says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    In all honesty, I’m still trying to figure out 3 things: (1)Arsenal spent the most in the Prem on transfers, and the starting lineup includes MO#8 as the only starter from the transfers? Future in mind or poor recruiting strategy? (2)How are these names in a starting lineup after last year’s 8th place finish – Kolasinac, Cedric, Xhaka…and while I like them, I also have to add Chambers, Holding and Leno to the list. This would have been a 2nd string team LAST year. (3)How did ESR’s keeper effedup clearance not go in the net? Maybe Arsenal really are jinxed. And a bonus 4th…Did anybody else feel Xhaka was going to flip off the crowd as he was walking off???

  22. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Even the Kroenke family should be ashamed now for identified the name of their family with this club as owner. Sell this team or sack every sackable person today.

  23. Jakes Mradu says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    I was hoping no tactical changes need to be made during the game……but worse is player sent off……..what was he thinking…..two footed challenge off the ground is a no no………

    Reply
    1. Vlajko says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:39 pm

      Indeed, if I was the owner I would have heads rolling tonight. He gave them 130 mil, and what happened. Same old same old

  24. Sid says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    I know it’s idiotic, but I still have hope for a better second half. Maybe we might score a goal too! Helps with my prediction too, lol… On a serious note, we can all bash the managers and players after the match but let’s support now, pretty please!

    1. Sean Williams says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:33 pm

      ?????????????????????????????????

      1. Gunners4life says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:55 pm

        I just need to know why Hector Bellerin is not playing

    2. ArseOverTit says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:37 pm

      What difference does our support make at this point Sid?

      Will it be read by Arteta and suddenly the positive reinforcement will spur him into making a strategic master plan , in motivating his players, in our recruitment strategy or making our owner be in the game to win things?

      No it won’t..

      The team are a shambles, and it’s their fault, Artetas Fault , Edu’s Fault and Kroenkes fault.

      We are bringing on Elneny…wow talk about an uninspiring damage limitation ploy.

      Ian Wright is right; a disaster show.

  25. Tom says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    1st half review
    Clearly Mari is not seen as reliable if Kosalinac is playing in front of him, a player apparently half out of the door.

    Chambers and Cedric are a far cry from what we need but it’s what we have. Chambers thought a clearance of chipping the ball towards Saka or Odegaard is ok but this isnt how we will build attacks.
    No confidence style football. I appreciate we are playing Man City but it comes back to leadership. You lead regardless if you are playing division or premier standard…

    So suddenly our defence has a small pool.to pick from. Is Holding White Gabriel our future?

    Ref Watch
    It’s too easy to give city free kicks and not let arsenal get these. It was a reoccurring theme. Jesus for a fake hand to face but no free kick for ESR trip…
    It was why it was easy to give Xhaka a red card. He initially had a yellow card until the city players convinced him otherwise.

    Poor Ref but equally poor from Arsenal. Lacking desire to get a result. Even if this means to dig in and be tight and defend for 48mins
    Thays not tactics for me, its passion.

    At the moment our young talent havent got to the level of ownership of the shirt.

  26. Mrcool says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Last last xhaka will fire arteta lol. You can’t have Chambers and xhaka in a team and call it a strong line up.

    When I said arteta is a mere apprentice who doesn’t deserve to coach a club like arsenal, John fox got angry and was calling names..

    Any coach that gives xhaka, Chambers and leno regular playing time can never succeed here. That guys are squard players at best.

    Arteta said he rate Martins Ordegaard, thesame player we all knew wasn’t close to a squard player during his loan spell at the club.

    I pity some of you that thinks arteta knows better simply because he is the team coach, dude is only an apprentice. He has nothing to offer.

    If you think we will start seeing results going forward because we have some couple of smaller teams to play in the coming weeks, be ready for a bigger shock!
    The worst is yet to come with arteta – the apprentice in charge.

    Enjoys the ride guys, like I said before the season commenced, it’s gonna be a very looooong and boring ride.

    1. TexMex says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:40 pm

      Always two there are, no more, no less. A master and an apprentice.

      1. Kev82 says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:09 pm

        But which was destroyed the master or the apprentice? 😂

    2. Bad Ebening says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:40 pm

      Just ignore that egomaniac Jon Fox. Nobody should take what he says seriously

      1. Gabriel says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:18 pm

        A dig at someone who has said nothing

  27. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Even other clubs fans are pitying Arsenal. Arteta through his pride and ego drove away good players we have and gave contract to garbage in the team. The likes of Torrera, Guedozy, Saliba.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:41 pm

      Other team’s fans must be praying that Arteta shouldn’t be sacked

      1. instrooments says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:53 pm

        Exactly.. reason why they all say arteta is good blah blah…so that he wouldn’t be sacked…and we can continue to be a joke topic for pundits….

    2. dgr8xt says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:05 pm

      I’ve specifically mentioned those three names before and questioned why they were chased away by Arteta. Some people got angry. I’ll say it again as I did before. Arteta is very arrogant. His ego is bigger that the entire world put together. He will rather give contracts to sh*t players like Cedric, Willian and xhaka just to show he’s the boss. Shame on our club

  28. Kev82 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    It’s hard to believe a lot of supporters didn’t want Tuchel or NES and thought Xhaka was better than Ruben Neves but I suppose they believe Arteta will eventually become the next Pep so all is good 😆

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:39 pm

      😂😂

  29. RW1 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    By the way … the croydon de bruyne is not good enough to be our starting creative outlet … have to laugh and sigh at the idiots who suggested Bernardo Silva was no better .. Arsenal fans reaping what they sow … back the project support the manager get behind the lads … ridiculous

    1. RSH says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:45 pm

      not one of our young players will get any better under Arteta. How can they when we cannot even reach the opposition box aymore?

  30. Sean says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    Mikel & Edu;

    You both have had time, money and fans patience but enough is enough.

    Your time is up, you have both blown all our budget to somehow make us alot worse than last season & we are on 2 8th place finishes in a row maybe even lower this season. Fans have had enough…

    While we are at it I am praying to God every night we get a proper owner who is involved and cares.

  31. GunneRay says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Easy peasy..

  32. Kedar says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Noooo
    City scored means my prediction gets wrong

    1. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:48 pm

      Same lol

  33. Jakes Mradu says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    I wouldn’t mind Wenger back just to get us into 4th place…….)…….support the manager for the love of the club…..for the love of the club arsenal need a better manager……….!

  34. Kedar says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Now I feel Sacking Wenger was big big mistake

  35. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Even Arsenal fans at the stadium are celebrating the fourth goal 😀😀😀

  36. FootballisTrivial says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Forget the manager. But these guys are paid half a million to a million pounds to stroll around like this. Remember that you don’t really get money for working but how good you’re at scamming others.

    1. FootballisTrivial says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:47 pm

      Per month salary lol

  37. Lenohappy says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    I don’t know much about football so please have been meaning to ask, what is Arteta ball, is it counter attacking, possession based football or tiki taka.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:47 pm

      it’s chaos. thats the only consistency 🤷‍♂️

  38. Kev82 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    This is sickening to watch… I want Arteta out but I never want my team to be humiliated this bad 😑

    Reply
  39. Bad Ebening says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Supporting arsenal is like stabbing our own heart with a dagger over and over again. It hurts. It really hurts.

    1. Konstantin says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:49 pm

      Another weekend ruined. I honestly think a dog can manage the club better.

  40. Sad gunner says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Lmao… Arsenal fans jubilating 🤣🤣

  41. instrooments says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Funny thing is … truthfully anyone who watched the first 10mins against the westbrom kids…would see that if they had better quality upfront..they would have scored one or two goals….

    I won’t complain again..he will be sacked soon but like I always say timing might be an issue come end of season….
    If he is sacked after 3losses….we cud still sneak into the Europe places but losing 5-7 matches before December wud be really significant….

    I can’t imagine wasting a whole season after 3 games and fighting for relegation…

    Cuz whether we like it or not there are no easy matches in the EPL again…..the next two matches against supposedly small teams would shock us especially those who feels our season would kickoff after this shameful city match…..

    We currently play league one side and that’s a fact

    1. instrooments says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:58 pm

      * we currently play like a league one side

  42. Simba says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Hard to imagine the coach thinks Saliba, Torreira, Willock, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles and Mavropanos are not good enough to play ahead of some of the players he is picking? Arteta is our downfall.

    1. RSH says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:51 pm

      to be blatantly honest. i dont see a single player listed doing much better than what we are seeing today. And, it’s a blessing that Saliba is not being ruined by Arteta right now. What does Mikel know about nurturing a young, talented CB? What does he know about setting up a good defense?

  43. Jimmy Bauer says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Arteta and Edu out to scrap every iota of dignity that this once great club had..
    The spuds with a new manager owner this man city side and collected all 3 points..
    First half of football and we 3goals and a man down…
    Arteta out now!!

    Reply
  44. Vlajko says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    I know the game plan!!!
    We are trying to repeat 8-2 from other side of Manchester 😂😂😂

    1. RSH says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:52 pm

      impossible. you’re suggesting we are capable of scoring

      1. Kedar says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:54 pm

        Lol RSH
        Epic

      2. Vlajko says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:55 pm

        😂😂😂 Sooo freakin true 🤣🤣🤣

      3. Bad Ebening says:
        August 28, 2021 at 1:58 pm

        Lol 😂😂😂

  45. Kieron says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    Regardless of how we play and if we win we’ve just become the club no one who’s anything about football would want to join, laughing stock, cannon fodder, career ending club!!
    And how we kept Xhaka based on one performance against France in the Euros is a head scratcher for me, got to wonder about Edu as well
    Beautiful sterling and Mahrez in now 🙁
    We need to get the Bellerin RB situation sorted before the window closes.

  46. Stephanie says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    4-0 😭

  47. Kobin says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    Oh my my.

  48. Sean Williams says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Arteta spent £50 mill on BW when he had William Saliba, who has been top for Marseilles. We could have had Bissouma and Aouar. Something is rank dank. Nil points, like we are in the Eurovision with the worst song ever and strange transfer goings on.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:54 pm

      Ben White is just a Rolls Royce with flat tires, Sean. Don’t even know why we bought him…

    2. Skills1000 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm

      Hi Sean. I once did that BISSOUMA +TORRERA combination is better than XHAKA +ELNENY

      Aouar is a must buy imo. But Arteta knows best.

  49. Highbury Hero says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    TMJW you are hiding nowadays. I would like to see you commenting on exactly what’s going wrong, after all your propaganda last season.

    1. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      Arteta has a better record against Top 6 sides HH. The ‘numerous’ humiliations under Wenger were worse which is a fact! Arteta is trying to get the club back to track etc, the trademarked response from our dear friend, lol.
      That said, let’s hope we get one in for a slightly better goal difference, eh?

      1. Logic says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:03 pm

        Not true Sid, you can not compare them on this front as Wenger was incharge for 20 odd years and Areta for almost 2 years. The way things are going if Arteta survives for 20 odd years then his record will be 2-3 times worse or even more then what Wenger had. Plus you for get the transfer budget that Wenger had and the tranfer budget Arteta has had.

        1. Sid says:
          August 28, 2021 at 2:38 pm

          Logic, I was just saying the things our dear friend TMJW would say. For me I know who is an Arsenal Icon and who is proving to be a false positive, lol.

    2. Bad Ebening says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm

      And his buddy Jon Fox the egomaniac 🤣

    3. Fat one says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm

      Lol wenger is at fault 🤣

  50. FootballisTrivial says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Arsenal deserve to lose 10-0. They’re aren’t even trying.

    1. GunneRay says:
      August 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      What can they do against eleven fantastic players when they are down to 10 average players?

  51. GunneRay says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    3% vs 97% possession.. That used to he Arsenal dominating. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    1. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:10 pm

      And 0 shot on target. Arteta is breaking records here!! #Trusttheprocess

      Honestly we should make #trusttheprocess a trending sarcasm.

  52. Skills1000 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    It is official. Arsenal football club is a joke now

  53. John Legend says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    Now I agree we need a senior man to steady this ship.

    Reply
    1. John Legend says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:03 pm

      With the same crop of players, we can do better than this.
      Arteta to me is not as bad as it seems, but there is more to this. We did not win FA Cup last year by chance, we beat some of the best around. We played with purpose and to players strengths. What is happening now, I just can’t understand anymore. These players are not this bad I am sure.

  54. Kieron says:
    August 28, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    And Kane staying at spurs MU getting Ronaldo its all upbeat and happy news for the others what’s going on!
    I really think we need a defensive coach send Keown to the club to slap some players around I reckon.

  55. Kieron says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    19th in the table!

  56. RSH says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Cedric, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, AMN all on the pitch right now together. All players who shouldnt even still be at the club. Not to mention Holding, Leno, Lacazette who arguably aren’t better than 2nd string players. I realize there are injuries and COVID, but the lineup picked today surpasses the level of pathetic. Not a single academy player can make the bench for this game either? Is Mikel telling me Elneny is really this valuable to the team and no youngster has a chance of making him redundant?

    Reply
  57. Kieron says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    We need partey and Gabriel back pronto.
    I like the idea of partey next to ooeegard at 8.

    1. Kev82 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm

      We need a divine intervention mate

  58. Kedar says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    I miss Wenger
    Emery was much better than this Joker
    Now next 2 weeks Articles will flood on blog how Arteta is right man Carry forward Arsenal and all the Aretata supporters will start flooding their comments

  59. Jimmy Bauer says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    Kolasinac just have Holding a High Five like we winning 1 zero and defending a last minute attack…
    Half of the team don’t deserve to be at this club..
    Lol

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:19 pm

      😂😂

  60. Jakes Mradu says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    To all Arsenal fans……my condolences……….!

  61. Crowther says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Arsenal are yet to get even a corner

  62. SadGunner says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Arteta spent around 200m to make Arsenal in par with Norwich city.

  63. Angus says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Oh well, free hit gone. With or without Arteta the young core we’re building will serve us well down the line. One positive is Ode looked ok deeper so could take Xhaka’s spot and then maybe we add Aouar to the squad. Either way when we actually start with:

    Auba/2 of the 4 wide players
    ESR/Ode/Partey
    Tierney/Gabriel/White/New RB (fingers crossed)
    Ramsdale

    We’ll look a lot better.

    1. instrooments says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:26 pm

      Angus, I was waiting for your 2nd half of last season stat …and how odegaard made us the second best team ….and how arteta would do magic with him

  64. Vlajko says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    I remember Barselona being 18th at some point early in 21 century, and their supporters waving white handkerchiefs after last game they lost at home. They sacked Van Gaal, hired Miroslav Antic and finished 6th that year. So… we can hope, I hope

  65. Twinlights says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    For me, I’ve no issue with Arteta. He was never up to it.

    To remember Xhaka has just been handed a new five years deal is the agony. We’ll be seeing more of this, with him in the squad.
    It is sad.

    1. Kedar says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:15 pm

      But you should be moral with your values
      You should leave asap when you understand this is big and one can’t handle

  66. Wolf says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    I hope Xhaka never plays for Arsenal sgain

  67. Crowther says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Arteta is facing disciplinary actions from his coach,just a reminder one shot off target,no shot on target,no corner,5 nil now

    1. Angus says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:34 pm

      We had multiple chances before going down to 10. We tackled their GK twice 1st 30 mins (followed by Keown claiming we’re not pressurising the widely praised ball playing keeper enough lol how do they get paid for that?) How ESR’s tackle didn’t go in is a mystery perfect backspin to keep it out. The 1st 2 goals were awful (just like chelsea but just like chelsea our 1st choice LCB and RCB were out so) but City didn’t dominate until Xhaka went off (Their possession was forced into their own half, they had what 3 chances 2 goals, we had 3 too in that time) then it was all she wrote after the card.

      City squad is miles clear always likely winners but we didn’t look that bad (despite the commentary) until Xhaka went off just conceded two sloppy goals. Talk of disarray/1st vs bottom is absolute agenda narrative driven nonsense without the Xhaka card which was harsh even if letter of the law it ends 3-0, 2-1 worst. Doesn’t mean Arteta will come good but the commentary is an unfair assessment but come to expect that after Brentford scored a clear obvious error goal and had their goal peppered by us and it was apparently a dominant performance by them.

      1. Angus says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:37 pm

        In that 1st 30 mins we had two peno shouts that would of been soft Tierney/Saka but were both chances outside that. Tackled the GK twice that should of resulted in something and had multiple other attacks like when Ode didnt see Saka early enough.

  68. FootballisTrivial says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    City have 91% possession in 2nd half. Arsenal are now a relegation team.

  69. Kenny says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    This game is not critical to MA’s fate but the next few matches against so called “low” opponents will be decisive for him. Our forwards getting worse under MA’s years.

    The next few matches will see whether we will be fighting delegation if we can’t win home and away against “lower” teams.

    1. Logic says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:19 pm

      Nothing is critical for MA’s fate because he has no control over global warming, it’s all Wenger’s fault that we had no tree planted in 20 odd years. It takes time to grow a jungle and we are sure under Arteta we will one day. But for now club will be effected by global warming and these performance will happen every now and then. Be patient and trust the process. Completely irrelevant and no logic right? These are sort of comments given by pro Arteta fans day in day out.

      1. Kenny says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:23 pm

        👍. LOL. ROFL. 🤣😄😁😆😅😂.

    2. Angus says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

      He was always going to be judged on the next 8 games. That goes bad he’s in trouble, that goes well and it’s United away followed by Everton away and then a kind December. Next 8 games.

      We’ll see what we look like after the needed international break against Norwich.

  70. Kev82 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    5-0 18% possession trust the process 😉

    1. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:18 pm

      We should get the tag trending! #trusttheprocess

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:24 pm

        Haha if the process is getting relegated then I trust it 😜

    2. angus says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:42 pm

      it was around 35% before xhaka. Go down to 10 against City you suffer and that card was harsh

  71. Muyizo says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    You can’t make this up
    From Chambers school boy defending; to Holding’ s lack of confidence;
    To xhaha’ s naive tackle resulting in a needless redcard; to arteta’s incompetence in not playing a proper holding midfielder;
    To Arsenal’s lethargic attacking third leaving auba so isolated… Mehhhnñ
    Arsenal are club full of clowns from top to bottom. We are already 5 goals down with 5 minutes to play. City are not showing mercy because we chose to show them too much respect. Utter shambles

  72. Kedar says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Next 4 are Norwich, Burnley, Brighton and Tottenham
    No chance we are getting result against Tottenham…
    So only 3 winnable games

  73. blue17 says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Chelsea defeated Man city in the last 3 meetings, United have been having the upper hand in recent seasons, Tottenham went to Etihad and won 2 weeks ago….

    Off all those oppositions Tottenham possess the least star studded squad… WTF???? It’s all down to the manager so glaring to a 2 yr old.
    130+m spent and there’s absolutely no visible changes nor improvement????

    Nevermind absent players, forget injuries this is pure agony not like you’ll see a super and aggravated response against Norwich…

    So Embarrassing WTH…???

  74. Bad Ebening says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    If Arteta is not sacked by tomeorow morning, this club does not deserve any success at all! Arteta OUT!!!

    1. Bad Ebening says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:19 pm

      *Tomorrow*

    2. Logic says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:21 pm

      No he won’t be. If he is then there will be a lot of back clash with still a good amount of Arsenal fans thinking Arteta is the right guy. So one way or another we are the Leeds United of past, get ready for relegation.

      1. Kenny says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:25 pm

        There will be thousands MA fans strike at our stadium. We better not enrage them!!!!!!!!!!

    3. Sean Williams says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:22 pm

      Arteta

      You’re fired.

      The Apprentice.

    4. RSH says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:28 pm

      He won’t be. Don’t hold your breath.

  75. TexMex says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    I do appreciate the announcers trying to help Arsenal fans feel better though. Comparing our current form to the way Man City opened the league last year, and then won it all. Yeah…exactly the same…

    1. Kedar says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:22 pm

      You mean Matt Holland Commentator??
      Because whatever you are referring was spoken by Matt Holland

  76. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    This is first time in my entire life to see Arsenal in number 20 on the league table.

    1. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:26 pm

      Arteta breaking records at Arsenal!
      #trusttheprocess

  77. Phenom says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    I don’t think Leno is a bad GK as people say. If not bcos of him, we would be trailing by 10 goals. No keeper will survive this humiliation…..not even 2 keepers.

  78. Ozziegunner says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    83rd minute, Manchester City 5 Arsenal 0; City 603 passes, Arsenal 105 passes.
    Pep Guardiola is looking after Mikel Arteta in the second half.
    Did Arsenal under Emery ever lose like this?

    1. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:29 pm
    2. Gunners4life says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm

      #trusttheprocess

      1. Gunners4life says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:31 pm

        We are really breaking records under Arteta! 1 shot 0 on target, 19% possession.

    3. Ozziegunner says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:33 pm

      Manchester City 24 shots on goal, Arsenal 1.
      It’s going to be a long hard season.
      At least Glasgow Rangers vs Glasgow Celtic should be competitive.

      1. angus says:
        August 28, 2021 at 2:46 pm

        We had 22 shots against Brentford and no one cared.

  79. RSH says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Surprise, surprise that Aubameyang can’t even look the fans in the eyes after this loss and goes straight to the dressing room. CLUB CAPTAIN??!?!?! Total joke.

    1. Logic says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:35 pm

      Arteta has not left him in a position to look at fans. The guys you used to be the darling of fans, always smiling and banging goals against any opponent …now just walks straight down the tunnel to avoid fans becaus he knows what shit show this team is putting out there under the magnificent kingship of Arteta.

  80. Declan says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Can’t for life of me see where our first points will come from.

  81. Logic says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    What a lot of fans dont realise we are loosing fans quickly because neither are producing results and nor the attractive football that was associated with us. Now you can call them plastic fans and say we are better without them but that’s not true a large part of our revenue comes from fans as they decrease the club will shrink so will the TV deals and sponsorship deals along with merchandise. So fans saying we don’t need such fans can enjoy the club with few thousand supporters when we are playing in 2nd tier. How can club board not see the bigger picture and what has been happening to us in this prospective. We are loosing massive ground in finencial list of clubs now 5-6 English clubs have become bigger then us in terms of revenue.

    1. Ozziegunner says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

      Logic, at 69yo having followed Arsenal since age 10, I have seen Arsenal have poor seasons before. It is not all about winning every match, but following a football club where the players play with personal and professional pride, put in for themselves, their team mates, the coach and the Club and show commitment. If they are not good enough in the end after giving their best, that’s all a good supporter can expect. Through thick and thin, good times and bad, but the players have to earn their wages.

    2. Angus says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      Good. I assume we’re losing most of the ones that were terrible when we were still in top 4. No big loss and they’ll come straight back as this team gets older.

  82. Twinlights says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    It is now official.
    We are battling relegation.
    The focus now is to remain in the top flight.
    .

  83. Tom says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Credit to the supporters who stayed and supported. It was a spirited effort against the best team in the league. We weren’t, we ain’t good enough and so we need to remain together and keep building.

    I keep hearing our signings are poor and dont give anything to now but we propebly have a player who will become one of the top 5 best players in the league in the coming seasons in Saka. So putting together a group of players around him of the same generation only makes sense.

    But for the immediate we need to get results

    1. Angus says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      This, do miss away days.

  84. Twinlights says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Can’t believe I’m here hoping we lose the next 3 matches so Arteta can be gone.
    But who then comes in?

    1. Ozziegunner says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:42 pm

      Never hope for your Club to lose!

  85. Sean Williams says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Pep will make an announcement that Arteta, his mate, is a great manager. I’m sure he is still getting a salary from Man City.

    1. Sid says:
      August 28, 2021 at 2:48 pm

      Yeah and how his process is so complex and needs time and money. Cringey bromance lol

  86. Jakes Mradu says:
    August 28, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    ‘Arsenal would do phenomenally to finish top eight’_BBC…….played 3…0 for…9 against………!

