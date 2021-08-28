Confirmed Teams for Arsenal’s trip to Man City this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s trip to the Etihad, where both Arsenal and Manchester City will be desperate for the win.

The Gunners arrive here with zero points from their opening two matches with Chelsea and Brentford, while the Citizens will be weary of their shaky start to the season, whilst Chelsea and Man United have shown strong intent on mounting a serious challenge for this season’s Premier League title already.

Both sides will definitely be feeling the heat as they head into today’s matchup, and both camps insist that they are targeting the win, although the bookmakers make a home win the strong odds-on favourite result.

Mikel Arteta has had a number of boosts to his playing squad this week, but we remain with four key players, which is why we do not have our best possible eleven named below.

🏆 Back in @PremierLeague action! 🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game… 🔜 #MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 28, 2021

I’m not entirely sure on the formation here, but it looks like a 3-4-3 with Tierney, Cedric, Xhaka and ESR in the four, which will make for an intriguing watch.

Is this the best team possible from those available? Does this line-up have what it takes to chase a win today?

Patrick