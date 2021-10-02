Confirmed: The Arsenal team is out for today’s tough trip to Brighton

The teams are out for today’s short trip south to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this evening, where we will be hoping to win our fourth Premier League match on the bounce.

We started the season in terrible form, albeit with a number of distractions and disruptions to our preparation to each of those matches, but we have since turned things around, and now find ourselves in the top half of the table, and with the potential to climb as high as seventh today.

We came into today’s match with a near-full roster of players to choose from also, a drastic turn of events from the opening weeks, with just Granit Xhaka having been deemed unavailable for today’s selection.

What do you predict will be the final score today having seen the line-up?

Patrick