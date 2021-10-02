Confirmed: The Arsenal team is out for today’s tough trip to Brighton

The teams are out for today’s short trip south to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this evening, where we will be hoping to win our fourth Premier League match on the bounce.
We started the season in terrible form, albeit with a number of distractions and disruptions to our preparation to each of those matches, but we have since turned things around, and now find ourselves in the top half of the table, and with the potential to climb as high as seventh today.
We came into today’s match with a near-full roster of players to choose from also, a drastic turn of events from the opening weeks, with just Granit Xhaka having been deemed unavailable for today’s selection.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
🏴 @AaronRamsdale98 in goal
🇬🇭 @Thomaspartey22 starts
🇬🇦 @Auba leads the line!#BRAARS pic.twitter.com/hlwwgdaLJz
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2021
What do you predict will be the final score today having seen the line-up?
Patrick
Excellent lineup
COYG
Solid lineup.
Let’s keep the run going.
No problem with the selected players.
COYG
Sweet 👌 COYG let’s go for nosebleed territory 😄
No Bissouma… just horrible weather and Jon roly-poly Moss…
Good luck to the ladies also…
I’m hoping for 3 goals as per my prediction. Hope springs eternal!
Strong line up and here’s wishing BW a fruitful afternoon at Brighton.
I think this is our strongest team. I am a bit nervous to say it, don’t want to hex it, but this team can certainly beat Brighton. I think this team can play great football and Lokonga now instead of Xhaka actually strengthens the tea. Looking forwards to the ‘Arsenal Style’.
My predicted line up, at last Arteta has listened to me😊
COYG