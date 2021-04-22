Confirmed – The Kroenke’s have no intention of selling Arsenal

Josh Kroenke has confirmed that his family has no plans to sell Arsenal, despite calls from some fans for them to leave their club.
The son of Arsenal’s majority shareholder, Stan Kroenke was answering questions from the club’s fans after the fall out from their involvement in the botched European Super League.
He was asked about their plans to invest in the team and if they did not when would they be selling up.
He reiterated that they would invest to make Mikel Arteta’s squad stronger, but he insisted that they have no plans to sell up.
FK : Self sustainability is not working, how will you be investing? And if not, when will you be selling AFC?
JK: we have big plans to invest, we have plans, we want to be great again, but a long term model does not support long term high investment. No intention of selling
This will come as a huge disappointment to most Arsenal fans who see this moment as the perfect time to force the Americans out of the club.
Their protest has been motivated by the European Super League, but they have long been looking to see the back of the Americans before now.
