Conflicting reports emerge over Mustafi’s future

Shkodran Mustafi’s Arsenal future might be decided in the same way that Mesut Ozil’s was in the coming days.

The Gunners have entered this transfer window intent on weeding out the players that aren’t useful to them.

They have allowed Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to leave for nothing before the end of their deals.

Both players weren’t registered to play for the club this season, and Mustafi could follow them and leave the club this month.

A report from Sun Sports claims that the defender is in talks with the Gunners to have his contract terminated early so that he can join another team.

He has been out of the first-team picture at the Emirates for a very long time and has interest from Lazio.

However, his father has refuted the claims that his son is asking to leave the Gunners six months before his current contract expires.

“I also read the rumors yesterday that Shkodran should terminate his contract. To clarify: There are currently no discussions about a contract termination, ”explains his father and advisor Kujtim Mustafi ( SBE Management AG ) in an interview with Transfermarkt as quoted by the Mail.

“The fact is: Shkodran will leave the club in summer at the latest,” he adds.