Conflicting reports on Arsenal’s possible signing of Jude Bellingham

Declan Rice is already reportedly Arsenal’s top midfield target, but one might wonder why the club isn’t pursuing Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe, and almost every elite club is interested in luring him away from Dortmund this summer.

Arsenal haven’t openly entered the race, but Ally McCoist tipped them off a few weeks ago, saying on talkSPORT, “Arsenal have got to come into the equation because of the team, because of the manager, because of the way the club’s going, ages of the squad. Arsenal would obviously come into it.”

McCoist’s claims may have given the Gunners confidence in signing one of the world’s finest midfielders, who, at the age of 19, could man their middle for years. However, the Athletic have now disclosed why Arsenal will not be in the running for the English midfield sensation, while also identifying those who may be able to acquire him. The publication rules Arsenal out of that race due to the fact that they may not afford his move, saying, “There are not many other clubs with the finances to do the deal, Arsenal included, despite being admirers of him.”

Anyway, there may be no positive news about Bellingham, but the transfer of Rice to Arsenal appears to be on track, and with Rice, Arteta may not need to join the Bellingham transfer battle.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman interviewed after a Leah Williamson double helps England Women win the Arnold Clark Cup in style with 6-1 win over Belgium to make it 3 wins out of 3.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids