Confused opinion: Does Arsenal’s win mean Spurs could miss out on European football next term?

As much as I would love to deliver you with COLD HARD FACTS, my investigation has left me gazumped as to the the conclusion, and answers will need to be given on whether our win today means that Arsenal could well leave Tottenham Hotspur without European football.

Our side were deservedly triumphant over our London rivals today, coming away as 2-1 victors over Chelsea at Wembley, and will be granted entry into next season’s Europa League because of it.

On the losing end, Wolverhampton Wanderers will now NOT qualify for European football via their league standing, but here is where it gets interesting…

The Premier League states that a country can only have a maximum of seven entries into Europe for any single campaign, while also stating that the Premier League could potentially have five Champions League entries, given that the winner of the CL or EL was a team that finished outside the top four of the English PL.

This leaves us with some confusion, as far as I have delved into the rules and regulations, that this may not have been a scenario that was to be have been expected, but a reporter for Football.London seems to believe that he has had confirmation that England would receive eight European places if Wolves were to pull of the amazing feat by winning the EL this summer.

For those asking, UEFA and the Premier League have both confirmed that Wolves winning the Europa League now would not push Spurs out of a European qualification spot. England would instead be allowed to have eight teams in European competition next season. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 1, 2020

Until I hear this from an official channel, I cannot simply confirm the above as the truth, especially with the official Premier League website telling us that no more than seven teams from a single division are permitted to enter into Europe.

Reading into what we are told, am I alone in thinking that Spurs could well become more of a laughing stock by losing out on their European place thanks to our triumph today?

Patrick