Congrats on Arsenal having four players called up for England

In the old days it was very rare for Arsenal to not have quite a few players in the England squads, but in more recent times our development of young English talent has faltered to say the least.

But not now, with the news that Gareth Southgate has now called up four Gunners for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and The Cote D’Ivoire.

All Arsenal fans know that Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have all been in exceptional form this season, but it is nice to see their quality being also recognised by the wider footballing community.

Mikel Arteta said he was proud of his players. He told Arsenal.com: “I’m really happy, especially for the boys because they deserve to be there,”

“They work so hard and I know how much it means for them to represent their country, and as a club I think we have to be very proud that our players are in the frontline and being noticed. It’s been a long time since that happened so I think it’s a good sign.”

“(It all comes down to) their efforts, how much they want it, obviously their quality, their ability, and then obviously what they’re doing performance wise to get the attention of the England manager.”

To be honest, I usually find the international breaks to be boring and tedious games against third or fourth tier countries, but now we will have a chance to see our own Gunners facing a couple of quality sides for a change.

They will be trying to impress Southgate to earn a place at the World Cup. At least we will have some Arsenal players to cheer on for a change…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta speaks after Liverpool defeat “Arsenal were the better team”