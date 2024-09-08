Congrats to our Arsenal Old-Boy Ashley Cole on his promotion to the England setup under Lee Carsley

You feel if it were anyone else more Gooners would celebrate ‘One of our own’ reaching a coaching milestone where he’s now working for the England senior team.

When Lee Carsley was made interim manager of the Three Lions, he invited Ashley Cole to work with him again, the two having led the English to the Euro Under 21 title a year ago.

The former left back didn’t get the credit other ex-players would get for that achievement.

Which is fitting as it sums up that 43-year-olds entire relationship with the Sport. Has he ever truly had the flowers he deserves?

He’s only one of 9 males to reach the 100 caps milestone but was his landmark handled with the same class as a Beckham or Rooney?

Only 5 of his peers have more caps then him yet while often referred to as one of, if not the, greatest ever in his position, but was he ever truly loved?

I have been at Wembley where I witnessed the full back be booed by his own supporters.

You sense even if he’s now part of the staff who take his country to the World Cup (and make no mistake this is an audition for Carsley) Cole would still not be considered for the manager’s job in the future?

Which doesn’t make sense when he more than meets the FA’s recent criteria for their top job.

Southgate got picked because he was part of the Football Association family and had experience as an international player, the idea being he could relate to those he trained.

Not just has Cole got his foot in the door with the FA his achievements on the pitch are superior to Southgate and Carsley combined.

On the pitch he’s won every possible domestic honour, played at three World Cups and 2 Euros.

On the sidelines he’s been part of a setup which got the Under 21’s to beat Spain in a Final.

If that were a Gerrard or Lampard on the bench Saturday, why do I believe it would get more coverage?

Why do I feel it would be viewed as a stepping stone in their development?

There are some who will say it’s due to the colour of his skin. That he, Lescott’s, Hasselbaink, Chris Powell’s, etc roles have been nothing more than football’s governing body ticking a box.

It does seem a shame that we bemoan the lack of Black coaches in the UK yet don’t celebrate Ashley Cole the coach.

I don’t think it’s a race issue though. It’s an image problem, something his PR team never got control of.

Because married and divorced a famous Pop Star and the manner of how he moved to Stamford Bridge, Cole was portrayed as everything wrong with the modern footballer.

In reality his personal life was no one else’s business while he wasn’t the first or last young millionaire to make mistakes.

As a player, it made him world class. He thrived on having the world against his and having a chip on the shoulder.

As a person he became reserved. He stopped talking to the media and only recently has he given his version of the story, such as how and why he left North London.

This perception of his character though is the opposite to Southgate’s and wouldn’t suit the FA’s image.

If our fanbase is honest, they dislike Cole because they loved him.

He was living our dream, a rare academy graduate who not just made it to the first team but won titles and Cups.

He should have been the face of the club as we moved from Highbury.

That was the plan till his employers went back on their verbal agreement. David Dein has since validated Cole’s insistence that it was the board who backtracked on a contract extension. Mr Dein calls it a mistake as the original agreed terms were affordable.

Not just did Cole go on to earn more money at the Bridge he won everything, while we haven’t won the Prem since he left.

So, on behalf of the JustArsenal Family (this might not make me popular) congratulations to Ashley Cole and his return to the England set up.

Once a Gooner always a Gooner

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…