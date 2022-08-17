Ian Wright has claimed that Leicester defender Jonny Evans would be considering retiring from the game after being run ragged by new Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus at the weekend.

The Gunners were in an emphatic mood as they stormed off into a 2-0 lead at the break, although the Foxes had their chances to break the deadlock early on.

Jesus grabbed both goals in the opening half, one with a deft lob over the goalkeeper amidst a a packed out box, and another from the back post where he was waiting for the corner to be knocked on.

Wright has now claimed that if he was the Leicester defender Evans then he would be considering whether to play on for much longer.

‘I’m not being disrespectful to Jonny Evans, but the fact is it was the kind of game where you start thinking, “maybe I need to start considering retirement”,’ our former striker told his Wrighty’s House podcast listeners.

‘I remember playing against people like Phil Babb and Rio Ferdinand, and I couldn’t get time or space against them and afterward I started thinking, “my time is short”.

‘The goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is able to go long and then the way he [Jesus] can flick it on and get the flick on before the defender [Evans] has got to it, and then go and get the shot away.

‘Evans will be thinking, “wow, I’m losing my powers”. After a game like that you’re in the dressing room and thinking back to a time where that doesn’t happen.’

I’m no professional footballer, but I can see where our club legend is coming from. Jesus must have made Evans think that he no longer cut the mustard at the top of the game after such a bad showing. On the other hand, we are just two matches in, and it would be much better for his own mental state if he was to consider that he just may not be 100% match fit just yet at this early point in the campaign.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids