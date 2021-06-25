Consistent Arsenal star likely to leave despite recent new contract

Rob Holding is claimed to be a likely departure from Arsenal, with the likes of William Saliba and Ben White set to battle it out for first-team minutes.
We currently have Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes likely to battle it out for the left-central role of defence, while Saliba, Ben White, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are all looking to be available to play on the right, and The Times claims that the latter would be likely to leave in such a scenario.
While Holding doesn’t represent the most attractive defender to watch, he was our most consistent at the back last term, playing his part in 11 clean sheets, while none of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari or David Luiz could boast any more than six clean sheets from their PL season, according to the Premier League’s website.
Despite Holding’s record, he did end the season as back-up to Luiz, and it wouldn’t be inconceivable to image him falling down the pecking order this term, especially with both Saliba and White tipped to join the playing squad.
The English centre-back only signed a new three-and-a-half year deal back in January, to tie him to the club until the summer of 2024, whiich seemingly appeared to be a reward for his consistent performances.
Does Holding deserve more credit for his season? Does anyone rate Holding over Ben White?
Patrick
If we sell Holding how much would we get realistically? Considering White is 45/50mil
This is thrash. Click bait nonsense!
Holding struggled to be first choice when we had mustafi, Sokratis and Luiz.
Put him in with Gabriel, White, Saliba and Mari and I am afraid he is looking like the weakest link. Add to that the potential of full internationals Ballard and Rekik then I think an offer in the region of £15-20m would see us accept the offer and make a tidy profit in the process. The only thing that might keep all the centre backs at the club until the last days of the window is the fact Gabriel is away at the Olympics, whilst White could miss most of the pre-season.
Well said Atid!!
If and it seems more likely when Ben White
becomes an Arsenal player who do Arsenal fans
prefer to challlenge the Englishmen for that spot?
Who do Gunners want to see given an opportunity
in domestic cup competitions or EPL rotational
fixtures?
If the answer is Rob Holding than why are Arsenal
fans across the globe clamoring about the
hypothetical that the young Frenchmen will be
sold when BW arrives in NL.
RH has been a good servant to the club during his
time in NL but if a suitable offer is submitted AFC
shouldn’t think twice about moving him along.
Holding’s pace and ability (lack of) with the ball at his feet is what prevent him from being Arteta’s first choice RCB
It’s not a question of rating Holding against White, but rating him against our 5 other CBs. Not having seen much of Saliba nor Mavroponas I am unable to comment on their virtues, but based on the form he displayed last season, I much prefer Holding to Mari and Gabriel.I accept Mari was signed as a standby and as such his signing can probably be justified, but in the case of Gabriel, I am far from convinced regarding his ability to make it in the EPL for a number of reasons I will not elaborate upon.As for Chambers, I would retain him not only for his versatility, but for his excellent attitude and spirit.
This day and age you need to have pace or be as good a defender as a John Terry or a Tony Adams, so I think we should sell holding for 15-20 million and next year we will have 5 center halves
Saliba, mari, White, gab, Chambers..
Nice, half decent player who signed for us back in 2016 – now’s the time to move on.
Given the abuse MA is receiving re’ Saliba’s return, let’s just see what the defensive unit looks like when all deals are done.
Should Arteta sell or loan out Saliba, he will prove 2 me the baby (rookie) coach I consider him 2 be. But should he retain Saliba & move on Holding, then I will know he has learnt his lessons. Holding should be with the U23’s, not in our main team.
Holding had been decent for Arsenal and always gave his all when called upon, at a point, he was our best defender when Gabriel and co lost it. Arsenal really needed an upgrade in our defence but saying Holding should be in the u23 team belittles him. He can thrive in Epl clubs but not the top 8 we’re in now
Some arsenal fans, they want to keep a half decent central defender and still challange in the league, it will never work.
If truly we are a serious team then Holding(with all due respect to him) should not be in the team, he’s good in the air or on the ground, lacks pace, strength and awareness and technically(passing and distribution) not good enough. He’s only strong point i’ve seen so far is his man marking(1v1).
Good enough for a mid table team really but not for a team that plans on winning the league in the nearest future.
Not good in the air*
He is excellent in the air.