Consistent Arsenal star likely to leave despite recent new contract

Rob Holding is claimed to be a likely departure from Arsenal, with the likes of William Saliba and Ben White set to battle it out for first-team minutes.

We currently have Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes likely to battle it out for the left-central role of defence, while Saliba, Ben White, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are all looking to be available to play on the right, and The Times claims that the latter would be likely to leave in such a scenario.

While Holding doesn’t represent the most attractive defender to watch, he was our most consistent at the back last term, playing his part in 11 clean sheets, while none of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari or David Luiz could boast any more than six clean sheets from their PL season, according to the Premier League’s website.

Despite Holding’s record, he did end the season as back-up to Luiz, and it wouldn’t be inconceivable to image him falling down the pecking order this term, especially with both Saliba and White tipped to join the playing squad.

The English centre-back only signed a new three-and-a-half year deal back in January, to tie him to the club until the summer of 2024, whiich seemingly appeared to be a reward for his consistent performances.

Does Holding deserve more credit for his season? Does anyone rate Holding over Ben White?

Patrick