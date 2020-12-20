Contact established between Ozil and his possible next team

Mesut Ozil is leaving Arsenal after the end of this season if the Gunners don’t succeed in getting rid of him next month.

The German has not been useful to the club since March, but he has managed to remain at the London side as he cannot find a team to inherit his current Arsenal contract.

Arsenal has told him that he can leave and they are more than happy for him to depart them next month.

Several teams have been linked with a move for him, but the German might be heading to Turkey after all.

A new report from Turkish daily, Takvim via Insidefutbol claims that the representatives of Fenerbahce have held talks with Ozil and the German may be heading there.

The report says that Emre Belozoglu, the Turkish side’s sporting director has recently met with Ozil’s team in London.

The goal of the meeting was to find out what exactly the German’s demands would be if they wanted to sign him.

He isn’t expected to leave Arsenal for Turkey next month, so the talks will have centred around his availability when his Arsenal deal expires.

Both parties have agreed to continue talking ahead of him becoming available.