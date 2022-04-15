Conte refuses to write off Arsenal for Top Four and is wary of facing Brighton

The Spurs manager Antonio Conte has managed to get T+ttenham into the Top Four for now, but he is well aware that there will be many more twists and turns in the race for the Top Four in this very unpredictable Premier League season.

Of course they are only in Fourth because Mikel Arteta’s side have had a crazy blip, which could happen to any other team as well and with 24 points still up for grabs, there is a long way to go.

Arsenal fans may be despondent, but Conte refuses to write of any of his rivals just yet. Conte told the Metro: ‘But I think first of all we have to think to ourselves and to look to ourselves and not the other opponents.

‘Arsenal have one more game in their hand than us.

‘But it is not just Arsenal in this race, there is Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham, Wolves.

‘I think in this race you can finish first – in this race – if you don’t make a lot of mistakes.

‘It’s important to feel the right moment to push. For us, on Saturday, it will be a really important game [against Brighton] because we are going to play against a really strong team.

‘We played against them twice in the last period, but honestly in both two games we struggled a lot against them because they are well organised, they have good players, a good manager.

‘In the last game, they won against Arsenal and I watched the game and they deserved to win. They were not lucky, they deserved to win.

‘For this reason, in this moment, it will be very important not to make big mistakes, to try to get three points also if you know very well it will difficult against Brighton.

‘But we are working very well, the players and my staff are working very well, I have seen great focus in this week and hopefully we’ll try to get three points in this race on Saturday, it will be very important to put pressure on the others.’

Tottenham, Arsenal, Man United and West ham all play League games this weekend, and anyone of them could slip on a banana skin, as we have seen regularly lately.

Spurs may have the advantage by playing first, but if Brighton cause another shock and win at the Tottenham Stadium, then everyone else must be ready to take advantage of any slip ups.

I certainly haven’t seen any fat ladies getting ready to sing yet, have you?

