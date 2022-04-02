Conte says Arsenal and Spurs need a miracle to make top four

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, has maintained that it will be a tough task to make the top four in this campaign and he even thinks it might require a miracle.

The Italian’s club alongside Arsenal and Man Utd are fighting for the last Champions League spot on offer.

The battle has been fierce and several of the clubs have suffered setbacks in their bid to grab a Champions League position.

Arsenal is currently fourth on the league table, but there are still more games to play and they could still lose that spot.

The former Juventus boss said as quoted by Standard Sport: “It’s right to underline that this target is very, very difficult.

“We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle. There’s also Arsenal that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is United.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Conte has won titles in England and Italy and has been a manager long enough to know that getting a top-four spot will not be easy.

The Spurs gaffer’s opinion is candid when you consider that we have some tough matches to play before this season ends, including facing his club.

But we are in good shape and we should be confident that we will earn enough points to help us win a spot inside the top four.