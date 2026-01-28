Conte says Arsenal is setting a standard with their setpiece prowess

Antonio Conte has appeared to praise Arsenal for their effectiveness from set pieces as he prepares his Napoli side for their Champions League fixture tonight. His comments highlight the growing reputation Arsenal have developed this season, particularly in situations where the ball is dead.

Arsenal have established themselves as one of the best teams in Europe this campaign, and a major factor behind that rise has been their consistent success from set pieces. While some observers have criticised the Gunners for relying heavily on this approach rather than producing more from open play, the strategy has proven effective and continues to deliver important goals.

In a league as competitive as the Premier League, the margin between victory and defeat is often extremely small. Those fine margins can also be decisive in the race for major honours. As a result, Arsenal have focused on gaining any possible advantage, and their work on set pieces has become a key component of their overall approach.

Set pieces as a competitive edge

Although Arsenal’s strikers have not always been as clinical as expected, the team’s ability to score from set pieces has compensated for those shortcomings. This strength has played a significant role in keeping them among the strongest sides on the continent so far this season.

The Gunners continue to refine their routines on the training ground, and their execution appears to improve with each match. For supporters, this evolution has been refreshing to watch, offering a clear identity and a reliable source of goals during tight contests.

Conte acknowledges Arsenal influence

Conte believes Arsenal are setting an example that others are now studying closely. Speaking via the Metro, the Napoli manager acknowledged the wider impact of their approach. He said, “‘Today, you see Arsenal dominating and setting an example in set-pieces, we’re all looking at this aspect. Having a player who can take long throws is important, because it’s like a corner. You have to be good at explaining these changes to clubs in the transfer market, because they may not understand certain things.”

The comments suggest Arsenal’s work is influencing thinking across Europe, underlining how innovation and attention to detail can shape success at the highest level. As they continue to refine this aspect of their game, Arsenal’s set-piece threat remains a defining feature of their season.