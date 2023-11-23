Conti Cup clash: Which Southampton players should Arsenal Women watch out for tonight?

AWFC vs Southampton and who to look out for

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s team will travel to St. Mary’s Stadium to face off against Southampton on Thursday night in an attempt to win a consecutive Conti Cup trophy. The two teams have never met before so it should be a big game for both clubs and an expected big crowd for the night.

Arsenal Women currently sitting 3rd in the group after our game against Bristol City, just below Tottenham and Southampton who have played two and won both games. Southampton beating Bristol City on penalties and also managing to pinch a 1-0 win over Reading, they’ve had a solid start to the tournament.

Southampton Women were only formed in 2017, so they’re a relatively new club and setup, but have been doing well in this year’s Championship. Currently sitting in 3rd place, one point behind Charlton Athletic and Sunderland Women and seem to be one of the teams that look to be really going for it this season. Winning 8 out of their last 10 games (all competitions) and are coming off a intense match against Crystal Palace W.F.C that saw them walk away 4-3 winners.

Southampton’s 29-year-old attacker Katie Jade Wilkinson has been on fire this season and hasn’t really stepped a foot out of line – she’s dangerous when they’re on the attack and knows how to find the back of the net. Not only that but she’s really good at tracking back and defending, going hard into tackles and looks to have no fear for a good challenge. She’s not only a natural goal scorer but also loves an assist and will be looking to link her teammates up when pushing forward. Definitely one to watch out for.

Another player to keep an eye on is Molly Pike, sitting as somewhat of a false 9 in games, she is good at both defending and attacking. Linking up well with Wilkinson in front of her, both seem to read each other telepathically and have looked dangerous this season. Pike can also score goals but is more of a workhorse in the midfield, tracking back when needed and wins a lot of ground duels. She will be up for the big game and seems to really excel in the bigger games.

Having not played each other before, players will have to rely on their coaching staff to get things right. In recent years the Women’s Continental Cup has become a big part of Arsenal Women’s history, having won the trophy 6 times since 2011, and our Gunners will be looking to continue that trend and keep the trophy for another season. Being favourites to win it, we also become the team everyone wants to beat and we need to handle that pressure and put the occasion aside.

Are you excited for the big game Gooners? Is there anyone else you think Arsenal should be looking out for?

