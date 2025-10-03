“Continued to look leaky”: Arsenal Defender’s rusty display v Olympiacos

Ben White, starting ahead of Jurrien Timber, was one of Mikel Arteta’s bold calls in the 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

With Timber preferred at right-back in recent weeks, White needed to seize this chance and stake his claim.

Rusty showing against Olympiacos

While the Arsenal No.4 produced a few tidy moments in possession, he looked defensively rusty.

Anyone who watched the Olympiacos clash would have had cause for concern. White did not hit the levels expected of him.

He failed to complete either of his dribble attempts, did not deliver a single accurate cross, won just three of his eight ground duels, and came up short in both of his tackle attempts.

The Express noted: “Was caught on his heels for the chance Raya saved in the first half and continued to look leaky whenever Olympiacos came forward.”

The Evening Standard added: “Troubled a few times by Podence, who was one of Olympiacos’ more lively attackers. Taken off just before the hour mark.”

White’s challenge for his Arsenal future

On his day, White is a top performer; most Gooners know he has the quality to shine at right-back.

He has been a cornerstone of Arteta’s rebuild, a warrior who has sacrificed his body and played through fatigue due to the squad’s lack of depth. But now, he needs to rediscover that spark.

With the pace of this Arsenal project, highlighted by bold signings like Piero Hincapié and Cristhian Mosquera, the club no longer hesitates to strengthen if it spots a weakness.

White’s challenge is clear: rise again, or risk being left behind.

As impressive as Jurrien Timber has been this season so far, the former Brighton man still has a big part to play in this Arsenal side.

At one point, he was the key that unlocked Bukayo Saka and he is more than capable of doing it again.

As the saying goes, class is permanent, form is temporary. White will come good.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…