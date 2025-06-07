Contrary to popular opinion, Benjamin Šeško will come with experience

Arsenal’s plans to sign a new centre-forward appear to be well underway, and Mikel Arteta has made his preference clear. The Gunners are now pushing ahead with a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, with talks described as “advancing well” by Fabrizio Romano.

The 6ft 5in Slovenian has reportedly been identified as the ideal fit for Arteta’s system, with the Arsenal manager said to have convinced the club to revisit their interest after coming close to signing him last year.

But while the boss is all-in on Šeško, not every supporter shares his enthusiasm.

Gyökeres still the fans’ favourite

Many Gooners still see Victor Gyökeres as the more suitable option. The Swedish striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates and boasts a far more impressive recent goal tally. With 97 goals across the last two seasons, it’s no surprise fans view the 27-year-old as the more proven option.

Gyökeres is also at his peak. He’s powerful, experienced, and seen by many as the type of striker who could hit the ground running in the Premier League. Šeško, by contrast, is still only 22. The age gap alone is enough for some to question whether Arsenal are once again choosing potential over proven quality.

Šeško’s experience defies his age

But concerns about Šeško’s age may not be entirely fair. Despite only turning 22 recently, he has already made over 250 senior appearances for club and country. His journey started at just 16 with FC Liefering, before breaking through at Red Bull Salzburg and then moving on to Leipzig.

That level of experience at such a young age is rare. For comparison, Gyökeres had just over 100 senior games under his belt at the same age. Šeško has been a regular starter for years and knows what it takes to lead the line week in, week out.

While his numbers may not yet match Gyökeres’, Šeško’s ceiling remains incredibly high. He offers physical presence, technical ability, and time on his side. If Arteta believes he can mould him into a world-class forward, it’s easy to see why the club are making him a priority.

Still, the debate will rage on until the deal is done. Do Arsenal need a striker ready to deliver immediately? Or is Šeško’s long-term potential worth the gamble?

Let us know in the comments. Would you go for Šeško or Gyökeres?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…