Contrary to reports struggling midfielder isn’t looking for a move to Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Aaron Ramsey this summer with reports claiming that the Juventus midfielder wants a return to the Emirates.

He has struggled since he moved to Italy and returning to the Emirates might be the catalyst that he needs to get his career back on track.

He has played under two different managers at the Italian club and he will play under a new one in the next campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri is looking to take Juve back to the top of Italian football after they almost didn’t make the top four last season.

He will look to work with players who can consistently deliver for him and Ramsey hasn’t been consistent since he moved to the Italian club.

The Welshman has struggled with injuries and other fitness issues, but he was well-managed at Arsenal and a return could be good for his game.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the midfielder isn’t thinking about leaving Turin at the moment.

It says he is confident that he still has something to offer to the Bianconeri and he has decided to take a chance on himself shining under Allegri next season.

He will remain at the club and try to prove that he is worth keeping on in the squad.