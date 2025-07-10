Contrary to speculation, Saudi giants aren’t in the running for Arsenal target

Saudi Arabian giants are not considering a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, contrary to recent transfer speculation. Arsenal have identified the Brazilian as a prime target to strengthen their forward line. According to credible sources, the Gunners are genuinely interested and prepared to spend significantly to bring him to North London this summer. That said, their hopes of securing the talented forward rest on a couple of key factors. The conclusion of the Club World Cup is expected to bring more clarity, but Arsenal will be encouraged by the latest reports surrounding his future.
Saudi interest dismissed by transfer expert
According to Fabrizio Romano, claims linking Al Nassr with a move for Rodrygo are inaccurate. The Saudi giants are not working on any deal to sign the forward, despite widespread rumours. They are indeed in the market for attacking reinforcements, but are pursuing different targets that better suit their budget.
Fabrizio also revealed that the Saudi club surprisingly have a limited budget and are wary of making ‘crazy expenses’. Furthermore, the transfer insider reiterated that Rodrygo’s preference is to remain in Europe, a development that will undoubtedly delight clubs monitoring him, particularly Arsenal. While Real Madrid have shown a desire to keep him, the player’s limited game time has reportedly led both parties to consider a possible separation.
With that in mind, Arsenal are expected to ramp up efforts to sign the Brazilian after the Club World Cup concludes.
A potential upgrade for Arsenal’s left flank
Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo comes as part of their wider effort to bolster their forward options. The Brazilian’s quality, European experience and versatility make him an attractive addition. He would bring extra cutting edge on the left flank and, on paper, could offer an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
Whether the Gunners can land their man remains to be seen, but supporters will be excited by the prospect nonetheless.
Thoughts?
Benjamin Kenneth
I would be a bit surprised if he is unfortunately a City115 player by the weekend.
“wouldn’t” be surprised
Yes. If Rodrygo did leave RM I think he could well end up at the likes of City or Bayern Munich or, the “hottest club in town” currently, PSG.
He would most likely be a big upgrade on the left wing. And a big addition to the whole attack, a perfect Saka cover as well. Two player in one. That is why I can’t understand the Madueke move. Arsenal are behaving a bit fishy, they aren’t prepared to pay £70 million for a striker we really need, but £50 million for a pure Saka cover. The kid has almost never played LW and imo not really impressed that much as RW. Sounds like poor business. Gyökeres, Rodrygo and Eze is what we need an what makes sense, and also most likely what we can afford after some summer sales. Hopefully they are dragging everything out on purpose now, because they have a bigger plan they trust 😀
But we only “know” most of that because it’s what’s reported. It doesn’t necessarily make it all true as the media has its own agenda for pushing stories about interest in particular players.
Clearly, with reports “strongly” linking Arsenal to, what, a dozen players now in this window (there is usually an article on another one almost every other day on this site), it simply can’t be true. Reports are not the same as proven activity by the club.
Likewise, we don’t “know” for sure what the reason(s) are for the negotiations stalling on a deal for Gyokeres. The amounts separating the two clubs is bandied around as fact but are they accurate?