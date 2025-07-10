Contrary to speculation, Saudi giants aren’t in the running for Arsenal target

Saudi Arabian giants are not considering a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, contrary to recent transfer speculation. Arsenal have identified the Brazilian as a prime target to strengthen their forward line. According to credible sources, the Gunners are genuinely interested and prepared to spend significantly to bring him to North London this summer. That said, their hopes of securing the talented forward rest on a couple of key factors. The conclusion of the Club World Cup is expected to bring more clarity, but Arsenal will be encouraged by the latest reports surrounding his future.

Saudi interest dismissed by transfer expert

According to Fabrizio Romano, claims linking Al Nassr with a move for Rodrygo are inaccurate. The Saudi giants are not working on any deal to sign the forward, despite widespread rumours. They are indeed in the market for attacking reinforcements, but are pursuing different targets that better suit their budget.

Fabrizio also revealed that the Saudi club surprisingly have a limited budget and are wary of making ‘crazy expenses’. Furthermore, the transfer insider reiterated that Rodrygo’s preference is to remain in Europe, a development that will undoubtedly delight clubs monitoring him, particularly Arsenal. While Real Madrid have shown a desire to keep him, the player’s limited game time has reportedly led both parties to consider a possible separation.

With that in mind, Arsenal are expected to ramp up efforts to sign the Brazilian after the Club World Cup concludes.

A potential upgrade for Arsenal’s left flank

Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo comes as part of their wider effort to bolster their forward options. The Brazilian’s quality, European experience and versatility make him an attractive addition. He would bring extra cutting edge on the left flank and, on paper, could offer an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Whether the Gunners can land their man remains to be seen, but supporters will be excited by the prospect nonetheless.

Benjamin Kenneth

