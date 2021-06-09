Contrasting reports in Arsenal’s chase for Manor Solomon

There is a mixture of reports coming out surrounding Arsenal’s attempt to sign Manor Solomon from Shakhtar this summer, with one outlet claiming we have tabled an offer.

The winger has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign, including scoring in both Champions League group games against Real Madrid, as well as notching 11 goals in his 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 21 year-old is now linked with a potential move to the Premier League, with Arsenal supposedly of interest, but there are various claims and counter claims.

SportArena states that Arsenal have not only made an official offer for his signature (worth 20 milliion euros), but that Shakhtar have already turned down this initial bid.

Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley insists that no bid has been made however, although admits that the club has looked at him previously, and that Solomon himself is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal have not made an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Manor Solomon ❌ #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 8, 2021

There was also previous reports that the winger had already began househunting in London coming out of Israeli outlet Sport5, but it remains to be seen whether that is true however.

It wouldn’t be too much of a shock if we had increased our interest in Solomon after missing out on Emi Buendia’s signature this week, with the Argentine having agreed a deal to join Aston Villa instead.

