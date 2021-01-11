Contrasting reports on Arsenal’s Buendia bid but what to believe?

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich City this month, but different sources are getting different information.
Fabrizio Romano has made his people at the Guardian believe that an offer from Arsenal is ‘in the pipeline’ however, having already made contact with his agents over his possible acquisition.
While Romano is very-much acknowledged as an in-the-know, the people at The Athletic are known for being professional and reliable also, and with David Ornstein’s contacts at Arsenal, I’m tempted to believe his information to be the more reliable.
The other publication states that the Gunners are no longer interested in making a move for the Canaries midfielder, possibly down to their £40 Million valuation of the Argentine, although some reports such as the Independent claimed that we would be looking to offset part of the fee with either Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson.
As we know, the game of Chinese Whispers is rife in all circles, and it wouldn’t be totally unreasonable to believe that there was elements of truth in all of this.
Arsenal were most likely very interested in a deal for Buendia this month, but his importance to Norwich’s push for promotion is just too high. This being said, it would still make sense for our club to be lining up a move for Emi, but it may just be more likely that we wont be able to see him arrive at the club until the summer.
Regardless of the situation, our supposed target was well-known to us in the summer, and the club failed to follow up that interest, and they should have simply done the business in August or September and no doubt have paid less than the current asking price.
Would Buendia’s arrival hamper Smith Rowe’s emergence? Does a summer move appear more likely? Who do you find more credible, Romano or The Athletic?
Patrick
It will not limit ESR.
Infact we could play them both with one defensive mid.
Admin,what has happened to your article that u hv just posted
Please no more CAM, since we’ve got Smith-Rowe, Ceballos, Willian, Nelson, Lacazette, Cottrell and Willock who can play there. Better spend the money on Giroud 2.0, because we don’t have plan B in second halves if we can’t score from open play
Give willock and Nelson in exchange for buendia. This will be much better.
Only if Willock on a permanent deal and Nelson on loan. Still think Nelson could be the real deal, just needs a full season of first team football. Was very promising during his stay with Hoffenheim
We haven’t tried Nelson in the CAM position, whereas Willock and Willian were unlucky because Aubameyang’s hold-up play is much worse than Lacazette’s. Both Nelson and Willock have played with Saka in reserves for years, so they’d likely click better with him than a new CAM
Not one of those names will be taken by teams we consider rivals … indeed most would not be taken by Norwich which says a lot … lacazette is a different kind of player so no idea what he is doing in this list … strengthen in this area or end playing out nil nil draws of the kind we did against ncastle the other night
So u actually think Willock, Nelson, Cottrell, Laca and willian can play there? When they play in the position do u see the arsenal u want?
We need to sign Brandt cos he’s a worker on and off the ball.
If he’s 40mill, that’s definitely a pass. Way too pricey for a player who in the end plays in the Championship. It’d be ludicrous to agree to that. anyways, I dont expect to hear about coming in’s until Sokratis, Ozil, and maybe Nelson/Willock get a loan. More outs than In’s. Getting a creative still a priority though, given we are back to square one if ESR gets injured.