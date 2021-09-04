Contrasting reports on Bernd Leno’s contract with 2022 free transfer mooted

Bernd Leno is reported to be a target for Inter Milan, who are hoping to lure him away from Arsenal on a free contract in 12 months time.

The German international claimed he was open to a new challenge during the previous campaign, but there was little reported interest in his signature over the summer, and he has ended up staying put in north London.

He is now claimed to be of interest to Inter Milan next summer, when they will be looking to demote or replace Samir Handanovic as their number one, with the 37 year-old not of the standard any longer.

A number of newspapers are claiming that the 29 year-old is being eyed for a potential free transfer when his contract ends in 2022, but previous reports have claimed that there is actually two years remaining on his current terms.

The Metro is one who names Bernd as available for free next summer, while it is TuttoSport who names Leno, alongside Andre Onana of Ajax, as targets of the Nerazzurri.

The same reporters above the Metro claimed that Leno signed a five-year deal when joining in 2018 however, which contradicts the above, as well as Spotrac stating that he is under contract until 2023, and I feel that the above is quickly blown away by the goalkeeper’s comments only a few months ago, when saying he has two years remaining on his contract.

“I don’t want to flee here, I feel good and want to be successful again with Arsenal,” he told German broadcaster Sport1 in May(via the Standard).

“Arsenal are a big club, which is extremely underestimated in Germany, there are many Arsenal fans all over the world.

“I still have a two-year contract and hope to play in the Champions League again with Arsenal.

“It is also clear that at some point in my career I want to do something different. So far I’ve played for two clubs.

“Maybe I’ll get the urge to play in another league again. Maybe in the south. But there is time, I’m still getting to the top goalkeeping age. But my focus is on Arsenal.”

Have the news sources clearly got this wrong?

Patrick