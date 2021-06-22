Contrasting reports on supposed Arsenal-Lazio swap deal

Arsenal and Lazio are supposedly interested in signing each others’ players this summer, with Lucas Torreira and Joaquin Correa of interest.

Reports claimed that the Biancoceleste were eyeing a deal to sign the Uruguayan, and we had asked about the potential availability of Joaquin at the same time, before Fabrizio Romano moved to insist that the Gunners had no interest in signing the Argentine.

Arsenal have not opened talks with Lazio for Joaquin Correa despite rumours, he’s not even considered a target as of today. 🔴🇦🇷 #AFC Lazio are interested in Lucas Torreira but #AFC ask €20m to sell him – complicated deal. No chance if the price doesn’t change. ❌ @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2021

That hasn’t stopped the rumours from rolling however, with Il Messaggero claiming not only that we have lodged an initial £17 Million bid for Correa, but that we were looking to return with an improved bid which could include the tranfer of Torreira as part of the deal.

The midfielder spent the current season on loan in Spain with the recently-crowned champions Atletico Madrid, but is now on the lookout for a new club to play out the upcoming campaign.

A return to Italy would make sense for the 25 year-old, who has proved to have settled in the country during a five-year spell there with sides Pescara and Sampdoria previously, whereas he couldn’t seem to settle properly during his time in North London previously.

Could Romano be proved wrong, or will the links to Correa disappear in good time?

Patrick