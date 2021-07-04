Contrasting reports on supposed William Saliba loan deal

William Saliba is believed to be closing in on a loan move to Marseille for the upcoming campaign, with Arsenal supposedly working on a deal to sign Ben White from Brighton.

The defender is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, although he is yet to feature at the tournament, and he is largely expected to complete a move to the Emirates once the competition comes to an end.

His prospective arrival appears to have come as a blow to Saliba, as he is now claimed to have decided to go out on another loan move, his third since signing for the club in 2019.

Fabrizio Romano insists that there will be no option to buy included in the move to Marseille however, a deal that the two clubs are said to be in contact over.

Arsenal and OM are in contact to complete details of William Saliba loan. Buy option will NOT be included and is currently not even discussed. 🇫🇷 #OM #AFC There are still steps to be completed and sign paperworks, then Saliba will fly to Marseille next week as Guendouzi too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

L’Equipe(via InsideFutbol) on the other-hand claim that the Ligue 1 side will have a €10 Million option to make the loan move permanent.

I struggle to believe that we would allow such a small fee to be included in Saliba’s deal, with Football.London claiming we paid £27 Million to sign the young French defender in 2019, as I struggle to believe that his value can have decreased by anything close to that amount.

Patrick