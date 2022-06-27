Contrasting reports regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Leeds’ Raphinha

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha this summer, but depending on which sources you believe, the deal could be going either way.

While rumours have been increasing in recent weeks, with Barcelona seemingly losing their grip on his signature following the Yorkshire club’s survival from relegation, and with the asking price seeming to be out of reach of their budget, we appear to be ready to come in with our own bid.

The supposed asking price could well be an issue for us also, while reports in Spain (via Sport.es) claim that we have now pulled out of the race for his signature after striking a deal with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that things are going the opposite direction however, claiming that we have now scheduled a sit down with Leeds for next week where we can discuss the terms of a potential deal.

Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week – Leeds will ask again for £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #AFC Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet. Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. pic.twitter.com/jyf5ct3R73 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

I hope that the latter proves to be true, as I see Raphinha as an exciting addition to our attack, and one who will undoubtedly bring a fear factor to rival defences.

I’d be a little surprised if none of our rivals came in with their own offers, with him seeming likely to move on this summer, but we currently seem to be at the head of the queue.

Patrick

