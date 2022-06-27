Contrasting reports regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Leeds’ Raphinha

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha this summer, but depending on which sources you believe, the deal could be going either way.
While rumours have been increasing in recent weeks, with Barcelona seemingly losing their grip on his signature following the Yorkshire club’s survival from relegation, and with the asking price seeming to be out of reach of their budget, we appear to be ready to come in with our own bid.
The supposed asking price could well be an issue for us also, while reports in Spain (via Sport.es) claim that we have now pulled out of the race for his signature after striking a deal with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer.
Fabrizio Romano claims that things are going the opposite direction however, claiming that we have now scheduled a sit down with Leeds for next week where we can discuss the terms of a potential deal.
Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week – Leeds will ask again for £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #AFC
Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.
Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. pic.twitter.com/jyf5ct3R73
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022
I hope that the latter proves to be true, as I see Raphinha as an exciting addition to our attack, and one who will undoubtedly bring a fear factor to rival defences.
I’d be a little surprised if none of our rivals came in with their own offers, with him seeming likely to move on this summer, but we currently seem to be at the head of the queue.
Patrick
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
The Transfer Show – Is Raphinha on the verge of joining Arteta’s project?
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
What i will say is, we are not one day interested and the next day not. It doesn’t work like that.
We are definitely still interested it is just a waiting game right now. Barca is still Raphinha’s #1 choice but they cannot afford him. Dembele decides his future this week. If he stays, that ends Barca’s pursuit. If Dembele and Frenkie leave, then they might have the funds and will become the favorites for Raphinha. By next week i think things will become much more clear.
Correct!
this might not be the prototypical off-season, but there’s definitely a weird vibe…it might have something to do with the fact that we were actually engaged in a 4th place race, so there’s more people actually following our TW pursuits, but if you sit back for a second and look at what has really transpired, we’ve got a lot of business left to be done if we’re going to challenge again
so far we have acquired a backup Keeper, a future prospect, a potential depth piece, who most didn’t even know existed, and seemingly Jesus, yet if you read half of the posts on here you would think we were the one’s who picked up Haaland and Phillips(I specifically mentioned those two as those were our most pressing needs, from a positional standpoint) not to mention, we haven’t totally figured out the Saliba situation or shipped out the myriad of players who aren’t part of our plans
I guess maybe the plethora of rumours might give some the misguided impression that more significant maneuverings have either occurred or are ongoing
True talk
Correct TRVL, the situation is all hope and dreams o who we may get OR SELL.
On who.
SPANISH REPORTS ARE NOTORIOUS FOR THEIR LIES! I automatically discount ALL Spanish sources as they talk nonsense virtually all the time.
A crying shame that JA still reports them, but I disbelieve any Spanish report on sight.
If dembele stays then Barcelona aren’t buying raphinha. Frenkie De jong’s money has where it’s going to already. It’s definitely gonna be used to fund lewandowski transfer as Bayern are requesting at least £55m.
Which I see dembele staying put and frenkie de jong heading to man united and lewandowski joining Barcelona and raphinha ending up at the emirates stadium ’cause I see our gabriels convincing him in joining with them so chilled guys