Contrasting reports surrounding Thomas Partey’s Arsenal future

Depending on your favoured sources, you could be led to believe that Thomas Partey is in line for an exit from Arsenal, but Fabrizio Romano’s latest update disagrees.

The midfielder joined from Atletico Madrid back in 2020 after the Gunners triggered his release clause, and he quickly established himself as a first-team regular in our side. The Ghanaian’s continued run in the side has been regularly stunted by injuries however, and following the signing of Declan Rice, he may no longer appear to be a guaranteed name in the starting line-up.

The Mirror yesterday claimed that Mikel Arteta had ‘given the green light’ to Partey’s departure, with Galatasaray said to be holding talks over a move.

Fabrizio claims that Arsenal appear to have priced themselves out of any potential deal this summer however, and claims that nothing appears all that close in regards to his potential exit, adding that he expects him to stay put.

At this point in the window, it would be a surprise if we was to allow Partey to leave the club, especially without a replacement being lined up to take his place in the squad. Thomas did start last week’s victory over Nottingham Forest, and will likely have a role to play in tomorrow’s encounter also.

Partey may have some off the field issues to deal with at present, but running away doesn’t necessarily fix that, and I still believe he can play a vital role for oue club this term.

Do you think we should be considering replacing him this summer?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…