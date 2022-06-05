Serge Gnabry could be this summer’s long transfer saga as far as Arsenal are concerned, with him seemingly set to leave Bayern Munich.

The forward is set to enter into the final 12 months of his current contract in the coming weeks, and at present seems no closer to agreeing to an extension.

It was recently reported that he was set to be offered one final contract offer from his current club, with a supposed update yesterday claiming that he had in fact rejected their latest offer, which you would have thought would mean that negotiations would now be over.

Recently it was reported that Serge Gnabry has not responded to Bayern's offer (up to €19m/year), neither with a yes nor no. Now @BILD reports that Gnabry has rejected the offer. The club's bosses are not willing to improve their offer. No further talks scheduled — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 2, 2022

Bayern president Herbert Hainer claims that negotiations are ongoing however, and hinted that he believed a new deal could well be on the cards by claiming that they hadn’t found an agreement ‘yet’.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer on Serge Gnabry's future: “We've been in talks with Serge for a long time. Unfortunately we haven't reached an agreement yet”, tells Bild. 🔴 #FCBayern “There are different expectations, but we're working on it”. @iMiaSanMia — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

You could definitely take the latest update both ways, the fact that he says that the player and club have ‘different expectations’ could well tell us that the two parties are far from an agreement, but the use of the word ‘yet’ is one of positivity on their part.

Even if he was to leave the German giants, it would be far from a guarantee that he would be coming to the Emirates however, as much as we want to admit it, as he will surely have a number of offers from top clubs across Europe.

We have to hope that his wish to set the record straight after his failure to break into our side previously, paired with his love for the club, but I can really see this rumour dragging on over the coming months.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna- How will fit into Arteta’s tactical plan?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section