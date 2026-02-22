“Controlled the game” Neville impressed with how Arsenal dominated Tottenham

Gary Neville praised Arsenal’s performance in their 4-1 victory over Tottenham this evening, as two goals apiece from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres secured an emphatic win. The result ended a run of two league matches without victory and represented a timely response at a critical stage of the campaign.

Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive season overall, competing strongly across multiple competitions. However, before this fixture, there were signs that momentum might be fading. A demanding schedule appeared to be taking its toll, and there were concerns that fatigue could undermine their title ambitions. With Manchester City in close pursuit, any further slip-ups could have significant consequences.

A Crucial Response Under Pressure

This period of the season requires composure and consistency. Arsenal must deliver their strongest performances in the remaining weeks if they are to maintain their advantage at the top of the table. Failure to string together positive results would leave the door open for Manchester City to overtake them.

Against Tottenham, the Gunners displayed authority and conviction. After a brief spell of uncertainty in the first half, they asserted control and managed the game effectively. Their physical presence and mental resilience were evident, qualities that are essential in the closing stages of a title race.

Neville’s Assessment

Neville was clearly impressed and said on Sky Sports:

“That was the big question heading into today’s games, the wobbles, how much pressure were they actually feeling? Would they demonstrate some level of anxiety or nerves and the answer is ‘no’.

“They had a blip in the first half, but were professional in the second, stable, physically and mentally strong. They really controlled the game and they can now relax a little bit for a week.”

Neveill’s remarks highlight the maturity Arsenal demonstrated and suggest that they have steadied themselves at an important juncture in the title race.