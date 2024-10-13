Controversial Brazilian idea could help out Arsenal’s Brazilian stars

Arsenal has often been unfortunate when it comes to releasing players for international duty, but this may soon change with its Brazilian stars.

The Gunners are among several Premier League and European clubs that recruit players from Brazil, with at least two of their regular starters also featuring for the national team.

Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli are currently part of Brazil’s squad, but this may not continue in the future. In a proposal aimed at restricting national team selection to players living and playing in Brazil, the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has suggested that “there are no stars” abroad.

According to The Sun, Lula has already discussed the idea with the country’s football authorities, emphasising a shift towards selecting home-based players. Currently, over 90 percent of Brazil’s national team players compete overseas, and many local talents also aspire to move abroad, making this proposal challenging to implement.

However, if the policy is adopted, Arsenal would stand to benefit significantly by reducing the number of players they lose to international duty.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This idea is tempting to support because it will give our Brazilian stars more chances to rest during international breaks.

