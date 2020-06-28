Controversial former Gunner hails Dani Ceballos after winning goal for Arsenal

Arsenal just edged out Sheffield United 2-1 to reach the semifinal of the FA Cup. The competition has been one that has earned Arsenal their most recent trophies and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to win the trophy for the 14th time in Arsenal’s history.

Arsenal had not beaten Sheffield United this season in two attempts with the Blades taking four points in those two games.

Arsenal took the lead through a Nicolas Pepe penalty and looked to be heading to the semifinal with a 1-0 win.

Chris Wilder’s side, however, dug deep, and they got a deserved equaliser later in the game.

Arsenal did not let their heads drop and got their winning goal through substitute Dani Ceballos late into the game and controversial ex-Gunner, Robin van Persie has hailed the Spaniard for grabbing the winner.

He claimed that the goal showed the midfielder’s brilliance because most players would cross the ball if they are in that position.

Van Persie told BT Sport as quoted by The Metro: ‘It was a very good finish.

‘He’s a very clever player because most players would cross it there.

‘He waits, he sees that the back-post is free for a cross but he’s guessing, hoping that the ‘keeper gambles.

‘I think the ‘keeper doesn’t do great but it’s a great goal. His idea to play it out like that from the first touch to his third touch.

‘Great goal. Beautiful play.’