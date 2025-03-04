Controversial opinion – No other manager can get more from this Arsenal squad

Arsenal fans are already debating whether Mikel Arteta remains the right man to lead their team forward as frustrations begin to grow over the club’s inability to take the final step toward major success. While the Spanish manager has significantly improved the squad since taking charge, some supporters are beginning to question whether he has reached his ceiling as Arsenal’s boss. With some of the finest players in England at his disposal, many believe the team should be performing at an even higher level.

Over the last few seasons, Arsenal has been one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League, but they have fallen short of lifting the title. In Europe, their return to the Champions League brought some excitement, yet they were eliminated in the quarterfinals last term and have yet to establish themselves as a dominant force in the tournament. With the final weeks of this campaign approaching, there remains a chance for Arsenal to achieve something meaningful, but some fans already suspect that the current project under Arteta has reached its limit.

Despite these concerns, the club continues to back the Spaniard, believing in the long-term vision he has for the team. However, as is always the case in football, patience has its limits. If Arsenal fails to make a significant breakthrough soon, discussions about a potential replacement may start to gain momentum. The question remains: would that be a wise decision?

There is no shortage of top managers who would be willing to take the Arsenal job, considering the talent within the squad. However, assuming that a new manager would instantly elevate the team to another level could be a miscalculation. While Arsenal possesses several exciting players, the squad is not without its limitations. Many of the current starters remain inconsistent or lack the experience required to win major honours. A new manager would soon realise this and likely demand significant reinforcements in the transfer market.

This could put Arsenal in a difficult position, forcing them to invest heavily once again to meet a new manager’s demands. Instead of starting over, the smarter approach would be to continue strengthening the team under Arteta’s leadership. Stability has been a key factor in Arsenal’s progress in recent years, and disrupting that by making a managerial change could do more harm than good. Arteta has shown he can build a competitive team, and with the right additions, he may still be the man to take Arsenal to the next level.