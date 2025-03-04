Controversial opinion – No other manager can get more from this Arsenal squad

Arsenal fans are already debating whether Mikel Arteta remains the right man to lead their team forward as frustrations begin to grow over the club’s inability to take the final step toward major success. While the Spanish manager has significantly improved the squad since taking charge, some supporters are beginning to question whether he has reached his ceiling as Arsenal’s boss. With some of the finest players in England at his disposal, many believe the team should be performing at an even higher level.
Over the last few seasons, Arsenal has been one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League, but they have fallen short of lifting the title. In Europe, their return to the Champions League brought some excitement, yet they were eliminated in the quarterfinals last term and have yet to establish themselves as a dominant force in the tournament. With the final weeks of this campaign approaching, there remains a chance for Arsenal to achieve something meaningful, but some fans already suspect that the current project under Arteta has reached its limit.
Despite these concerns, the club continues to back the Spaniard, believing in the long-term vision he has for the team. However, as is always the case in football, patience has its limits. If Arsenal fails to make a significant breakthrough soon, discussions about a potential replacement may start to gain momentum. The question remains: would that be a wise decision?
There is no shortage of top managers who would be willing to take the Arsenal job, considering the talent within the squad. However, assuming that a new manager would instantly elevate the team to another level could be a miscalculation. While Arsenal possesses several exciting players, the squad is not without its limitations. Many of the current starters remain inconsistent or lack the experience required to win major honours. A new manager would soon realise this and likely demand significant reinforcements in the transfer market.
This could put Arsenal in a difficult position, forcing them to invest heavily once again to meet a new manager’s demands. Instead of starting over, the smarter approach would be to continue strengthening the team under Arteta’s leadership. Stability has been a key factor in Arsenal’s progress in recent years, and disrupting that by making a managerial change could do more harm than good. Arteta has shown he can build a competitive team, and with the right additions, he may still be the man to take Arsenal to the next level.
While I don’t agree with all of their content, the articles from Gooner K are like a breath of fresh air. Thanks Gooner K.
Are you sure about the quantity and availability of “top managers”?
Plenty of managers that could or could have done better .
The article said “top managers.” Other than Klopp, who are they?
The Article says “No other manager “
So beside from Klopp your obviously trying to tell me that there is not one manager in the world that could not do better ?
Honestly,not sure what to say to that .
You’re quoting the headline, I’m quoting the article and not suggesting that there’s no managers incapable of doing better, but who are these “willing”managers? I’ve yet to hear of these guys queing up for Arteta’s job.
Even if any were mentioned, you would just find a fault with each one. It’s that simple. Not rocket science. Mind you, if someone had mentioned a certain Arne Slot before he came to the shores of England, you would certainly have asked “Arne who”?
Just like Dan Kit above, I honestly do not have something to respond cos I’m just shocked at the idea that aside from Klopp, that there is no one.
Mind you, I don’t want Arteta sacked this summer
Refer you to my comment above. I hope you make a full recovery.
I’ve read and reread the thread but can’t see who’s ill?
Someone with a regular bout of terminal unpleasantness.
The squad needs a finisher of a higher level. It is surprising that Arteta’s inefficiency in identifying a suitable striker since his arrival at the club, is not an issue in this article.
Not only can he not identify good strikers, he doesn’t know the capability in the Academy; Mika Biereth is one striker whom Arteta let go for 4 million Pounds and has scored three hat tricks in 7 matches in France since his arrival in January. We can only hope that Obi-Martin doesn’t succeed at Manchester, or else Arteta shall be having eggs on his face; looking for expensive strikers from elsewhere, as gems are sold for a farthing or let go free and he tells fans that he cannot get good strikers. The ones he found at the club, he speedily shipped them out, because he could not handle them.
Arteta has run out of ideas. His approach to football has lost the entertaining football Arsenal was once known for during Wenger’s time. The club never went for defending one goal leads, as many times as has happened since he became the manager!
If we do not wa t to win trophies, stick with Arteta.
Your standards are too low and it’s not a surprise because since Wenger started underachieving the expectation among most fans got lowered. Arteta has done very well but it’s his fault that somethings aren’t working. Even if he wins the EPL next season it has to be considered relative to the time he’s spent here and the amount of money spent. I know should that happen they will give him many years off as a pass to underachieve.
This wasn’t supposed to be a reply to you.
So I think the article is then suggesting that the squad is to be blamed for a lack of proactive planning and strategizing rather than the manager. Arteta is loved for romantic reasons , but not the reality of his tenure. He has managed to put together a fantastic team, not a squad that can transition to champions. He has relied on hopes and prayers of player availability rather than on competitive squad building where players who are off form or injured are replaced with squad back ups of the same ability fitting into the same system seamlessly. He plays players out of their natural position in hope that it doesn’t dilute strengths and team synchronization. I think 5 years is the more than enough time to build a fantastic team given his resources and control, he is not an achiever
Certain results this season I do think other manager would have made certain choices where results would have been better
from arteta’s interview i learnt that he is in a subdued mood. he of course made reality check after his overambitious over my dead body comments. mathematically or in wenger’s words footballistically the title has gone long before our manager’s tacit admission. we fans live with lots of excuses you taught us to rationalize this season’s fiasco. 5or6 reds, injuries and so on!
There are fans on here who think are in the title race still to be fair
Dan, I think I know one of them that you’re talking about. 👍
This is a very ridiculous take. It’s quite shocking that some fans don’t see how out of his depth Arteta is. He’s the type of manager that can come in, stable the team and build a solid foundation. But he is not that manager that gets you over the line to win major trophies. It even embarrassing that five years into Arteta we are now talking of a squad rebuild!!! Jeeez!!!!
Hopefully the incoming Director Andrea Berta is not a yes man and pushes Arteta to be better because we need it.
How Arteta gets labeled as one of the best coaches is shocking to me. Dude has won absolutely nothing since FA cup with Wenger/Emery players. Since he overhauled that team he has not won a single trophy.
My personal opinion is sack Arteta now if we want to win big. Don’t give him a dime to rebuild rather we give that money to a new manager. Jeez we are in the so called phase 6 and we are talking about a rebuild already? So are we going back to start afresh from phase 1 jeez. Get Arteta out asap if we want to win major silverwares.
Jeez x 3 😂
Chapo,
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
I am between sacking Arteta and wait a little longer. Undecided tbh. Let us see how the season ends after we knew our UCL fate and also what position Arsenal ends in EPL. Those bigger clubs like Chelsea that brought in new manager have not shown remarkable progress. Can we stay with sacking Arteta stance if Arsenal is a finalist or win UCL? Too soon to do a verdict now on Arteta though I also feel the anguish of irritated fans who want him sacked asap.
Wonder who will be first to post “Arteta Out”, oh dear, looks like I just said it 😂
Surely not at that stage lol
@GB
With all due respect. Don’t go there. Just don’t…
And here’s ur trophy 🏺🏺
It is my opinion that a manager of Arsenal status given proper backing should deliver one big trophy at least every three years to earn an extension of his contract.
If not he should get the sack. What is the club or fans losing for replacing the underperforming manager? If we are to go 10 years without a trophy let it be with 3 different managers not keeping faith on one who is not rewarding that faith. At least that way the management can say they tried.
We have seen it all already going into the 6th year. If he hasn’t won it in 5 years what is the indication that he will win it in the next 5?
The new Chelsea and Man UTD managers might even win it before the substandard manager, the real specialist in failure and the 16 million a year mistake.
With Arteta we are going from nearly winning to top 4 is good enough this moment forward.
It’s almost like we never should have got rid of Mr Wenger?
Gone full circle
Exactly Dan. I wonder why that 800 million shouldn’t have been invested under him?
I don’t think there is anybody out there that could get more out of this squad. Would other managers be able manage to put round pegs into square holes or vice versa better than Arteta? 🙂
Examples ?
Dan,
I was having a laugh.
In genuine terms, I think that Iraola has done well but is he advanced enough in his career? That said, Kompany had a torrid time at Burnley and is top of the league in Germany.
I genuinely have no idea who would fit the bill. You must remember all the JA conversations before Arteta was appointed & not one has really done anything in England.
As in since Arteta came
SueP,
You say is there anyone out there who can put round pegs into square holes or vice versa, better than Arteta.
Your having a laugh aren’t you. I see that as a big part of the problem. Why he doesn’t play players in their preferred positions is beyond me. Now while I see the need for it here and there in some circumstances.
You can’t tell me that if a player plays in his preferred position more often than not, then the level of his performances should be higher than not playing in his preferred position.
Arteta is guilty of putting square pegs in round holes, when there’s absolutely no need to.
Am I having a laugh as a statement of fact or as a question?
I was having a laugh Derek