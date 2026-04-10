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“Convincing in everything” Ruud Gullit is impressed with one Arsenal star

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

One of the most reliable players in the Arsenal squad at present is Jurrien Timber, who has established himself as a key figure in the right-back position. His consistency and defensive quality have made him one of the standout performers in the team this season.

Timber’s first season at Arsenal was largely disrupted after he suffered a serious long-term injury in his first competitive appearance for the club. That setback kept him sidelined for a significant period and limited his early contribution following his arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

Strong Return to Form

Since recovering, Timber has returned to become one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League. His performances have been strong enough to see him challenge for, and often take, a starting role ahead of Ben White, who has also been an important option for Arsenal.

Arsenal are fortunate to have both players in the squad, as each offers quality and versatility in defensive areas. However, Timber has featured more regularly this season and has consistently delivered high-level performances that have strengthened his importance to the team.

Praise from Ruud Gullit

His form has also drawn praise from Ruud Gullit, who continues to closely follow the defender’s progress. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said:

‘One player I really like at Arsenal is Jurrien Timber.

He is very strong and looks convincing in everything he does.

He is a fantastic player and one of the finest in the division, which you have to be to be a regular starter in Arsenal’s defence at the moment.’

Timber’s performances have made him one of Arsenal’s most impressive recent signings, with his development since returning from injury highlighting his quality and resilience. If he continues at this level, he is expected to remain a key part of Arsenal’s defensive structure moving forward.

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  1. Sometimes people deal out the superlatives in every way they can whether it’s to gain attention or promote a player they are biased to. I agree that Timber is a strong and crucial defender especially when playing as a centre back but he is NOT convincing in everything he does. His lack of speed has shown him up to be vulnerable on the counter attack while I moan whenever Timber touches the ball in or around the opposition penalty area. Whatever attack we have been building up to comes to a STOP as soon as he touches the ball. In the end he is a very good defender playing out of position and Arsenal’s attack is seriously being restricted by these centre halves who don’t have the required versatility to support the wingers. Undoubtedly Timber will eventually score a goal with a long range shot but there are times when I miss a pre injury Bellarin.

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